Israel pushes measures to expedite aliyah for Russian Jews

The Israeli government has approved a number of steps in order to promote the expedited aliyah of Russians who qualify to make aliyah to Israel according to the Law of Return. The government approved a proposal by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, in conjunction with the Finance Ministry, for a new emergency plan for the absorption of Russian olim. The plan is headed by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

Due to recent developments in Russia, tens of thousands of aliyah candidates are expected to arrive in Israel in the upcoming months. According to the decision, until an individual’s eligibility to the Law of Return is clarified, they will receive the rights that all immigrants are given, including an absorption package and subsistence allowance. This decision is based on the previous waves of aliyah from Ukraine, during which it was proven that an absolute majority (over 90%) were found to be eligible.

In addition, it is expected to provide a holistic response in a variety of areas, including housing solutions, integration into employment, health, education and more. The Finance Ministry will immediately provide NIS 90 million for the proposal, and it will monitor the developments and allocate additional resources as needed.

Ukraine-Russia War sparks massive aliyah wave to Israel

According to the estimates of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, a significant wave of increase in immigration of tens of percent is expected due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the ministry, since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February, over 40,000 new immigrants immigrated, approximately 24,000 of whom immigrated from Russia. This is the most significant wave of immigration from Russia to Israel in two decades.

In addition, the government approved for the Jewish Agency to establish temporary camps for Russian Jews who seek to immigrate to Israel in Finland and Azerbaijan. These camps will work in a similar way that the camps worked in Romania and Poland with refugees from Ukraine. Officials in the Jewish Agency told The Jerusalem Post that it will establish a mechanism that will assist Jewish Russians who want to make aliyah.

Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Agency chairman Doron Almog said at the meeting that since there is a shortage of hotel rooms in Israel, he is willing to re-open absorption centers as needed. The idea would be to invest in fixing up these old buildings and offering Russian olim to live there for a specific period of time. His concept is to also create programs for employment, job placement and social absorption of olim that will be powered by Israeli volunteers.

Almog called on the local government to also invest in this effort. Almog said that the agency is in the midst of a huge plan of half-a-billion NIS to receive emergency immigrants from Russia and Ukraine, of which NIS 200 million have been invested so far in rescue, mainly of Ukrainian Jews. "We need another NIS 300 million for activity in the next six months," he said during the meeting. The agency has a forecast of up to 6,000 immigrants per month in the next half a year; 36,000 immigrants. Almog called upon the government to also invest in this effort.

“The State of Israel is a safe and protected home for all the Jews of the world, as well as for the Jews of Russia.” Israeli Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata

“The State of Israel is a safe and protected home for all the Jews of the world, as well as for the Jews of Russia,” Tamano-Shata said. “We will make sure that all olim from Russia who immigrate under these complex circumstances will receive the holistic package that is appropriate for optimal integration into Israeli society. I congratulate Liberman for the cooperation and promotion of the program.”

Liberman added, “The State of Israel is making every effort to bring as many immigrants to Israel as possible.” He said that the Finance Ministry “will not spare any resources to enable the immigration to Israel of all eligible people who want it and will invest in a high-quality and efficient absorption process.”

Liberman is the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Party, whose main constituents are olim from Russian-speaking countries. Up until recently, Liberman hasn’t been very vocal about the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As published by the Post, some 55,000 Russians who are eligible for immigration to Israel are just waiting for the green light, an Israeli source said last week. According to the source, about 40,000 Russians have received immigration visas and about 15,000 are in the midst of the process of making aliyah. The source added that approximately 70,000 Russian Jews and Russians that are eligible to immigrate according to Israel’s Law of Return are currently living in poverty in the countries surrounding Russia and Ukraine.