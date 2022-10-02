The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel approves aliyah of 270 doctors from the Diaspora

Many of the doctors who will come to Israel have a lot of experience, so the amount of training they need in the Israeli medical system is relatively short.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 16:05
AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The government approved on Sunday a plan to increase the number of medical specialists and hospital residents learning a specialty who are living abroad and eligible to settle in Israel under the Law of Return to strengthen the medical system in hospitals desperate for more physicians.

The government’s decision is expected to bring another 270 doctors to Israel. The program will have a total budget of NIS 2.7 million from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Health Ministry and the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer said: “As part of the vision to turn the periphery, the Negev and the Galilee into stronger centers in themselves, strengthening the hospitals in the periphery is a critical move to boost these areas. The possibility of accomplishing the task of absorbing immigrants along with upgrading the health system is an opportunity that must be realized.”

Oded Forer

He said his office invests heavily in the health sector based on the perception that good medicine will lead to positive immigration and a better lifestyle for the residents of the region. “Advanced medical services in the Negev, the Galilee and the periphery are not a luxury. The residents of the north and south are also entitled to advanced medicine, shorter queues for appointments and excellent doctors just like in the center of the country.”

Many of the doctors who will come to Israel have a lot of experience, so the amount of training they need in the Israeli medical system is relatively short. They have a high potential to integrate in the Israeli health system. The program will last eight months and will include theoretical studies and practical training.

Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on September 22, 2021. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on September 22, 2021. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Solving the doctor shortage in Israel

The government’s decision, said the initiators, will provide an answer on several levels: the existing shortage in Israel of doctors and medical teams, especially in the periphery, the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the demand for workers in medical professions, encouraging immigration and removing barriers to the employment of immigrants in medical professions.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) added: “The manpower crisis in health care has been neglected for so many years, to the point of a real danger to the stability of the system. In the past year, we finally began to address this critical issue, with both immediate and long-term solutions while emphasizing the promotion of the outlying areas.”

Nitzan Horowitz

The move, said Horowitz, will offer a direct reinforcement of the medical system in general and the periphery in particular. At the same time, we are now adding hundreds of places for medical students in Israel in various programs and thousands of places for nursing students. These programs and more will provide a horizon of medical personnel for years to come. This will provide the oxygen that was so necessary for the public system so that it can continue to function and help every Israeli who needs medical care.”

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) commented that “a solution to the severe shortage of medical staff in Israel is from potential new immigrants. The government decision that we passed today is a direct continuation of two previous government decisions that I led in which we promoted moves to encourage the immigration of those involved in the medical professions and remove barriers and challenges they face in Israel, with the aim of optimally integrating them into the health system.”

Aliyah to Israel, said Tamano-Shata, is a “national asset and an engine of growth for the Israeli economy and for Israeli society as a whole. We must encourage and assist those immigrants in integrating and being absorbed quickly.” The number of participants in Masa Doctors Program, which is run by the Jewish Agency, will be increased.

Masa Israel is the leading organization in long-term Israel experiences. It sponsors studies for young Diaspora Jews aged 18 to 30 which range from two to 12 months of service and career development.



