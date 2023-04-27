Over 600 Lone Soldiers and Lone National Service volunteers attended an Independence Day celebration Tuesday night at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem. The event was organized by the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program and the Nefesh B’Nefesh Ori program for Lone Bnot Sherut, in conjunction with The Michael Levin Base.

The festive event included a traditional Israeli-style “Al HaAish” barbecue with an American twist, sponsored by Grilling for IDF, a venture started by Olim with the goal of expressing gratitude to the IDF soldiers. Additionally, there was a DJ, a bar serving beers and drinks and more.

“The State of Israel was established and continues to exist thanks to the Israeli Defense Forces and its dedicated soldiers,” said Noya Govrin, Director of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program. “We were honored to celebrate its 75th milestone with hundreds of our Lone Soldiers and Bnot Sherut, who are incredible examples of modern-day Zionism and resilience and to whom we owe our deepest appreciation. Wishing everyone much success in their service and a very happy Independence Day!”

“The courageous Lone Soldiers of the IDF are the most powerful example of the deep bond between the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Their dedication is admirable and inspirational, and we will continue to support the brave young men and women who choose to serve for the next 75 years and beyond,” said Steven Weil, CEO of Friends of the IDF (FIDF).

Bonnie Rosenbaum, Co-Executive Director of the Michael Levin Base, said: “Happy 75th Birthday Israel! What a remarkable milestone and cause for celebration. And there could be no better way to celebrate than with a huge BBQ with over 600 lone soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut coming together and having an incredible evening. Can’t get better than that.”