Ahead of Shavuot: 602 Ruths and Naomis make aliyah in the past decade

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry reported that in the last decade, 602 women with the two biblical names have made aliyah to Israel. This notable statistic reflects the ongoing cultural and historical connections to these biblical figures, with 266 of them (44%) named Ruth and 336 (56%) named Naomi.

The year 2021 saw the highest number of women named Ruth making aliyah. The top four countries of origin for these women were France (57), the United Kingdom and the US (27 each), and Brazil (19). Notably, seven baby girls under the age of one named Ruth immigrated with their families, while the oldest Ruth made aliyah in April 2023 at the age of 97. The largest age group of Ruths was 20-29 years old, comprising 50 women.

Ruths in Israel are making significant professional contributions: 14 work in medical and paramedical fields, one is a musician, 26 are in education, and seven are in technology and computing.

Naomi's return to Israel

The year 2015 marked the peak for Naomis making aliyah. Among these, 28 were born in Israel, thus closing a circle akin to the biblical Naomi’s return. The leading countries of origin for Naomis were France (92), the US (50), Russia (35), and Brazil (13). Twelve baby girls under the age of one named Naomi immigrated with their families, and the oldest Naomi made aliyah in February at the age of 86.

Naomis also bring diverse skills to Israel: 13 work in medical and paramedical professions, 42 are students, and eight are economists. AVIVA BANAYAN makes aliyah, October 2021. (credit: Courtesy Aviva Banayan)

Since October 7, 21 women bearing these significant names have made aliyah. This data not only highlights the enduring cultural significance but also underscores the professional contributions of immigrants named Ruth and Naomi to Israeli society.

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry's publication of these statistics celebrates the modern-day stories of these women, mirroring the journeys of their biblical namesakes. Their contributions in various fields enrich the cultural and professional fabric of Israel, fostering a sense of continuity and belonging for all who share in this heritage.