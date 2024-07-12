Aliyah org. launches model for English-speaking Olim amid increased demand

In response to increasing interest in Aliyah, an initiative is underway to support families worldwide in moving to Israel. Colonel Golan Vach, known for his leadership in Israel’s global rescue search, has embarked on a new mission. Following his work in disaster zones across the globe, including acting as the director of rescue efforts in the aftermath of the June 2021 Surfside building collapse, Vach is stepping up to lead Israela, an organization committed to facilitating Aliyah to Israel.

Founded as a branch of L’Aliyah De Group, established 30 years ago by Vach’s father to assist French Jewry, Israela has expanded in partnership with World Mizrachi. This extension works to cater English speakers, offering support to families preparing to establish themselves in Israel.

Group established to honor fallen soldier

A recent highlight for Israela was the 2024 delegation’s pilot trip to Israel, consisting of 15 families from the US, Canada, and Australia. Group Daniel, a group dedicated to honoring IDF officer Daniel Perez, who was killed in a Hamas attack, represents strengths and commitment to the land of Israel. These families are relocating to developing communities such as Carmei Gat and Petah Tikva. Olim touch down at the Ben Gurion airport in 2018 (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)

New Olim prefer traveling in groups

Perachya Sorcher, who plans to make Aliyah with his family from Brooklyn, says moving to Israel with a group simplifies the process for him. "This camaraderie ensures a smoother transition and a shared support system as we embark on this journey together," said Sorcher.

Chana Chaiton, a new immigrant to Israel from Sydney, says she feels relieved that her children will navigate their Aliyah journey alongside peers facing similar challenges.

“Israela's assistance not only in practical matters like housing and schooling but also in fostering a sense of community is invaluable," said Chaiton.

Israela helps new Olim adjust

Israela's service begins before families board their Aliyah flights. Their preparation involves acclimatization trips to Israel, aid in securing housing within designated communities, and integration support in local schools and social networks. Besides addressing logistical obstacles, they also encourage families to consider diverse Israeli communities.

"We are excited to bring Israela's proven expertise to English-speaking communities," says Vach. "Aliyah is a response to strengthening Israel amidst adversity. Our model aims to ensure each family's successful integration, proving resilience against those who seek to undermine our homeland."

Chair of World Mizrachi, Rabbi Doron Perez, speaks on the impact of the program, "Israela removes barriers to Aliyah, transforming dreams into reality. As someone who has made Aliyah myself, I am honored to see Daniel's legacy tied to this initiative, guiding many families on their journey home."