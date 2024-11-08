Surge in Aliyah: Jews worldwide see Israel as their future, despite challenges

At the "Aliyah in Times of War" conference hosted by the Jerusalem Post, Shay Felber, Director of the Aliyah and Absorption Unit and Deputy Director General of The Jewish Agency, shared insights on the recent surge in Aliyah applications and the efforts to assist immigrants amid the current geopolitical climate.

Felber described the situation as a unique moment for Aliyah, marked by a strong and growing desire among Jews worldwide to move to Israel, particularly since October 7, when hostilities intensified. Sign up for our newsletter to learn more >>

Catch up on all you missed from the "Coming Home: Aliyah in Times of War" broadcast >>

"Since the beginning of the war, we have seen a rise in Aliyah demand from all over the world," Felber said, highlighting the global scope of this trend. He noted an unprecedented increase in interest, especially from Western Europe, and particularly from France, where Aliyah applications have surged by over 400%.

"On average, it's more than 6,000 people expressing their intention to make Aliyah," he added, explaining that this wave of interest extends to communities in the UK, the United States, and other Western countries.

Felber emphasized that, while anti-Semitism and security concerns are certainly factors, the current Aliyah trend is driven by a deeper connection to Israel. "People are telling us they see Israel as their home, regardless of what we're going through," he explained.

Even in the face of threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, people feel a renewed sense of solidarity with Israel, Felber said. "They see the situation in Israel and look to the future, knowing that eventually, we will win. They think to themselves, 'This is the place we want to be in the future.'"

When asked about the challenging Aliyah process, Felber encouraged applicants to plan and prepare meticulously. He underscored the importance of learning Hebrew, exploring job opportunities, and setting up a realistic budget before arrival. "Aliyah doesn't start when you land in Israel. It starts before you make Aliyah," he explained.

Felber urged potential immigrants to use the support and information offered by The Jewish Agency and other organizations. "Invest the time to prepare," he advised, ensuring new immigrants could have a smoother transition.

Felber detailed The Jewish Agency's response to the current situation, noting they have ramped up support through three primary channels. "First, we're focusing on Aliyah preparation," he explained, mentioning events held worldwide, including in France and Brazil, to connect with those interested in making the move. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Second, the organization expands employment opportunities and skill-training programs for new immigrants. These programs range from Hebrew courses to professional training in fields like IT, helping Olim integrate more seamlessly.

Finally, Felber highlighted an increase in young families among the new applicants. "More than 40% of those interested in Aliyah are young families," he shared, explaining that new programs tailored for this demographic aim to support their unique needs.

Balancing crisis response with long-term planning is essential, Felber noted. For those facing immediate threats, the organization fast-tracks the process. But for others, he advises thoughtful preparation. "We want Aliyah to be part of the rebuilding of Israel," he explained, underscoring The Jewish Agency's commitment to supporting immigrants in becoming well-prepared members of Israeli society.

However, for those dealing with intense concerns abroad, especially in places like South Africa, where anti-Israel sentiment is strong, the organization takes an active approach. "We are physically there, not only on the hotline," he said, emphasizing The Jewish Agency's presence and readiness to assist directly.

Felber addressed a question on how Aliyah patterns may shift in the future, sharing that The Jewish Agency is developing more long-term programs, especially for young people. "We are investing in programs together with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration," he said, mentioning educational opportunities for high school graduates and university students.

The organization encourages youth to study in Israel amid rising anti-Semitism on global campuses. "We're providing programs where you can come as soon as you finish high school," Felber said, adding that this early engagement helps young people connect with Israel and potentially decide to make it their permanent home.

He also spoke about The Jewish Agency's popular Masa program, which provides young adults with immersive experiences in Israel. "Masa is a great way to explore Israel," he said, referencing how programs like this foster a positive experience in Israel that often leads participants to make Aliyah. As he put it, "If they have a positive experience, they will make Aliyah."

Felber further reflected on the meaning of making Aliyah, addressing those considering the move. "We understand that making Aliyah means you are giving up something," he acknowledged. "But most importantly, you are improving your life. You are promising yourself Jewish continuity and the chance to be part of the majority, not the minority." He emphasized the special bond that Olim develop with Israel, saying, "Once you feel that connection, you know this is your home."