Nefesh B’Nefesh head: Aliyah inquiries increased by 90% in first weeks after Oct. 7

Nearly 90% of the average annual Aliyah inquiries to Nefesh B’Nefesh were made within just a few weeks following October 7, according to Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. He shared this significant surge in interest during the “Coming Home: Aliyah in Times of War” conference, hosted by The Jerusalem Post.

"There has been an exceptional spike of Aliyah interest since October 7th," Rabbi Fass revealed. "This rate has sustained itself for many months and we hope to see it actualized in 2025. To give you a sense, over 10,000 individuals have applied to make Aliyah since then."

When asked about Jewish communities abroad who oppose Israel’s actions, Rabbi Fass considered them to be outliers.

“The wellspring of support for Israel, this emotional connectivity to Judaism, has been unparalleled,” he stated. “We haven't seen this level of engagement since 1948. Every time Israel faces a conflict, solidarity from the Diaspora is expressed, but this current outpouring is simply unprecedented.”

Aliyah trends and demographics

Rabbi Fass noted that while the motivations for Aliyah remain consistent, the volume of interest has dramatically increased. He explained that the "push-and-pull" factors of immigration have shifted toward a stronger pull from individuals driven by ideology, professional reasons, and a deep sense of belonging. New immigrants from USA and Canada arrive on a special '' Aliyah Flight 2016'' on behalf of Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on August 17, 2016, (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The average age of new Olim is around 32, with a noticeable increase among individuals aged 18-30. “It is remarkable to see a healthy spectrum of denominational and religious affiliations within this younger demographic,” he observed.

Challenges of making aliyah in wartime

Discussing the complexities of making Aliyah during times of war, Rabbi Fass highlighted the unique challenges newcomers face: “Shifts in the local job market, stresses of navigating the complicated wartime landscape created by the current conflict all weigh on new Olim. Even for those highly motivated to move, the reality of starting a new life in Israel during such challenging times is daunting.”

To accommodate the surge, Nefesh B’Nefesh has expanded its team at every stage of the Aliyah process—from representatives abroad assisting with initial inquiries, to case managers supporting the transition, and field workers helping newcomers acclimate once they arrive in Israel.

Advice for prospective olim

Rabbi Fass concluded with a piece of advice for those considering Aliyah: “The more you plan and prepare, the more successful your future will be. This is one of the most significant decisions of your life, not just for yourself, but for paving the path for generations to come. It requires immense preparation.”