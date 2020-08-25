The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

After disavowing Sarsour, Biden reaffirms vow to work with Arab Americans

The call comes a week after the Biden campaign affirmed its rejection of BDS and asserted that Sarsour has no role in the campaign.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 25, 2020 06:08
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020 (photo credit: 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
(photo credit: 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The Biden campaign reportedly reaffirmed to Arab and Muslim Democrats its commitment to working with Arab Americans following its disavowal of Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour.
The private call with Arab and Muslim activists on Sunday was initially billed by the Middle East Eye as an apology. The London-based online news outlet covering the Middle East obtained a recording of the off-the-record call.
But Symone Sanders later clarified its purpose in a message to CNN’s Jake Tapper, which he tweeted.
“We met to affirm Vice President Biden’s unshakeable commitment to working with Arab, Palestinian and Muslim Americans and to make clear that we regretted any hurt that was caused to these communities,” the tweet said. “We continue to reject the views that Linda Sarsour has expressed.”
The views to which Sanders is referring include accusations of Jewish supremacy and support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
The call comes a week after the Biden campaign affirmed its rejection of BDS and asserted that Sarsour has no role in the campaign following her appearance at an online meeting of Muslims who will be campaigning for Biden for president.
During Sunday’s call with Arab and Muslim activists, Ashley Allison, national coalitions director for the Biden campaign, said “I am sorry that that happened. And I hope that whatever trust was broken, that this conversation is one small step to help build back the trust,” according to the Middle East Eye.
Campaign foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken offered his “apologies for what we did and what happened.”
“Historically, Republicans and Democrats have been quick to dismiss Muslim, Arab-American and especially Palestinian-American voices, and I want to reiterate on behalf of all of us our support for your communities,” he also said.


Tags Elections Joe Biden Linda Sarsour american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by