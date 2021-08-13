The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Americans deeply divided on racial equality issues - survey

A new Pew Research Center survey showed Americans are divided, both by race and political views, on key questions regarding racial equality in the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 00:40
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2020. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2020.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Wide racial and partisan gaps were found on the importance of bringing attention to the US' history of racism and racial equality, according to a Pew Research Center survey published on Thursday.
The survey, which questioned over 10,000 US citizens, found that 78% of Democrats welcomed increased attention to the history of racism and slavery in the US, as opposed to only 25% of Republicans.
Three out of four African-Americans believe a heightened public awareness of the issue is a good thing, while 64% of Asian-Americans and 59% of Hispanics agree.
However, 32% of white Americans believe it is bad to bring attention to this topic, almost double any other racial group in the US.
In addition, Pew Research Center asked participants on whether white Americans benefit from advantages African-Americans do not possess.
Only 53% of Democrats believe white American indeed benefit more from societal advantages than African-Americans, a number that has slightly dropped since the same question was asked last year, when 59% of Democrats agreed with this premise.
By contrast, a massive 73% of Republicans do not agree with that statement, saying white Americans either get little benefit or no benefit at all compared to Black-Americans.
When asked whether more could be done to ensure racial equality in the US, 74% of Democrats generally agreed more should be done, while 77% of Republicans think either a little or nothing should be done.
Interestingly, Democrats are divided on whether complete equality will require rebuilding American laws and institutions, with 40% thinking it does and 33% believing racial equality could be achieved through the existing systems.
Meanwhile, only 7% of Republicans believe most US institutions should be rebuilt to achieve racial equality.


