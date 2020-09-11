The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Democrat voters fuelling increasing divide over race in America - poll

America has grown increasingly polarized over the last four years thanks to Democrats hardening their stance on race relations and equality.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 10:53
People take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, June 18, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
People take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, June 18, 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The widening division between Americans on race is being fuelled entirely by Democrats, who are increasingly likely to believe that Black Americans face discrimination, a new Pew Research poll has found.
Although deep divides between Democratic and Republican voters on a number of questions around race, gender and family, immigration and religion are nothing new, the gap is significantly wider going into the 2020 presidential elections than it was in 2016.
For example, in 2016 40% of Clinton voters and 4% of Trump voters agreed that white people benefit "a great deal: from advantages in society that black people do not have - translating to a 36 point gap between the two camps. But whereas among Trump supporters opinions had remained much the same with 5% agreeing in 2020, the percentage of Democrat backers who agreed has leapt to 59%, widening the divide to 54 points.
Similarly, in 2016 57% of Clinton supporters and 11% of Trump supporters agreed that it is a lot more difficult to be a black person in America than it is to be white; a 46 point divide. Agreement among Trump supporters has slipped back marginally to 9%, but among Biden supporters has sky-rocketed to 74%, opening up a 65 point chasm.
On some issues the divide has remained strong but stable, or has been baked in by both parties' supporters showing parity in movement in opposite directions.
The question of gender equality is an example of the latter: in 2016, 72% of Clinton supporters and 31% of Trump supporters agreed that there are still significant obstacles that make it harder for women to get ahead than men. By 2020, the figure among Democrats had risen seven points to 79%, while it had dropped 5 points among Trump supporters to 26%, taking the divide from 41 to 53 points.
Meanwhile, agreement that newcomers strengthen American society agreement has risen in line among both groups, from 71% to 84% of Democratic voters, and from 19% to 32% of Trump voters, preserving the 52 point gap between the two camps on the matter.
And on others, the divide has grown but less dramatically, again fuelled primarily by Democratic voters.
63% of Clinton voters and 16% of Trump voters agreed that the Islamic religion does not encourage violence more than others, rising to 74% of Biden voters and 23% of Trump voters in 2020, broadening the divide mildly by five points. Similarly, 69% of Clinton voters and 41% of Trump voters agreed that society is just as well off if people have priorities other than marriage and children, rising to 77% of Biden voters and 43% of Trump voters in 2020, growing the gap by six points.
Setting the political partisan differences aside, younger voters were among those most likely to have experienced a shift in their opinions, while white voters have broadly remained of the same opinion as they were four years ago.
The findings come in a survey of 11,001 US adults, of which 9,114 are registered voters, conducted between July 27 and August 2 via Pew's American Trends Panel.


Tags racism republicans Democrats race Pew Research Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by