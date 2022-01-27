The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

White House Holocaust council appointees include many with deep ties to advocacy for survivors

The Biden administration is naming 12 people to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 02:11

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 02:12
The White House (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The White House (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Biden administration is naming 12 people to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum Council, many of whom have longstanding ties to advocacy for Holocaust survivors and for Holocaust education.

Among those to be named Wednesday in a list obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency is Stuart Eizenstat, who has for decades led Holocaust reparations negotiations for multiple administrations, including the current one. Biden has named Eizenstat to be chairman of the council.

Also named to the council is Abraham Foxman, who retired in 2015 as the national director of the Anti-Defamation League and who is a Holocaust survivor who has spoken frequently about his experience of being kept in hiding by a Christian woman.

Abraham Foxman at an Anti-Defamation League event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 8, 2014. (credit: MICHAEL KOVAC / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)Abraham Foxman at an Anti-Defamation League event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 8, 2014. (credit: MICHAEL KOVAC / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Another appointee is Leah Pisar, the daughter of Samuel Pisar, a Holocaust survivor who wrote extensively about the genocide. The elder Pisar wrote the spoken text to accompany “Kaddish,” a seminal work by Leonard Bernstein. Leah Pisar has recited her father’s script at performances of “Kaddish” and heads Project Aladin, which combats antisemitism and other bigotries.

Biden has also named two longstanding members of the council to additional terms: Tom Bernstein, a former chairman, and Allan Holt, its current vice-chairman. Another appointee is Susan K. Stern, who has for decades been involved in the Jewish Federations system and is a past chairwoman of UJA-Federation of New York.

The council has 68 members, including presidential appointees, who serve five-year terms, along with senators and representatives and members of the education, interior and state departments.

Former President Donald Trump raised eyebrows a year ago when he named to the council during his lame-duck period after his election loss a number of young acolytes who had little to no background in relation to the Holocaust.



Tags Holocaust white house diaspora jews Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by