GOP Senate candidate shoots Democrats Biden, Pelosi in Super Bowl ad

A Republican candidate for the Senate released a new campaign ad, which will air during the Super Bowl, depicting him shooting Democratic lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, in a Wild West-themed video.

Jim Lamon is running to become the new senator for Arizona, challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly.

In the ad, Lamon is shown in a Western setting, declaring to the "DC Gang" of Biden, Kelly and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all of whom are dressed in stereotypical Western villain attire and given the nicknames of "Old Joe," "Shifty Kelly" "Crazyface Pelosi," that "The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It's time for a showdown."

The townspeople side with Lamon, dressed in white as the "good guy" of this Western, and say they are tired of inflation, open borders and gas prices.

Lamon, who is addressed as "Big Jim Lamon," is also flanked by Sherrif Mark Lamb and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, both also decked out in their Western best.

A dramatic showdown soon ensues, with Lamon tensely facing off against the DC Gang. The three Democrats pull out their weapons, but Lamon pulls out his revolver and shoots them out of their hands, disarming them, prompting them to flee.

Lamon uploaded the video to social media, but according to media reports, it will be aired locally during the Super Bowl, but just in Tuscon. It will then air statewide later in the evening.

The video was quick to spark controversy online, especially considering the fact that Kelly's wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head and seriously wounded in 2011 in an assassination attempt.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) took to social media to slam Lamon, writing "Republicans don't have any ideas to help you. And they can't win elections. So they've gone all-in on using violence as a path to power."

Lamon has fired back, however, replying to Swalwell "I think I might single-handedly solve the Arizona drought with all the snowflakes that are melting over my Super Bowl ad."



I think I might single handedly solve the Arizona drought with all the snow flakes that are melting over my Super Bowl ad https://t.co/gqCVHyYdcP — Jim Lamon (@jim_lamon) February 10, 2022

He further stated "Left-wing snowflakes can’t stand the fact that, for once, [Arizona] will have a senator who will shoot straight with them and stop cowering to Biden. Their feigned outrage over our new Super Bowl ad came right on cue — but I won’t be backing down."

Former Arizona Republican Party executive director Brian Murray was just as harsh in his remarks, writing Perhaps the most pathetic ad from [Jim Lamon] yet! I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull!"



Perhaps the most pathetic ad from @jim_lamon yet! I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull! https://t.co/MJ4mac4LMj via @YouTube — Brian Murray (@BrianMurrayAZ) February 10, 2022

Lamon's Republican rival Blake Masters was also critical of the video. “Absurd and desperate,” Masters told The Arizona Republic. “Fits his campaign.”

Criticism also came from his other rival, Michael "Mick" McGuire.

“Real violence and use of deadly force is no laughing matter,” McGuire said, according to The Arizona Republic. “Violence in America is real and it isn’t funny. This ad shows poor judgment and isn't reflective of the values of the Second Amendment. This ad will do more to boost Mark Kelly's fundraising than help Republicans.”

This is not the first time an Arizona Republican has come under fire for a video depicting violence against Democrats.

In November 2021, Rep. Paul Gosar shared a video parodying the intro scene to the popular anime series Attack on Titan (known in Japanese as Shingeki no Kyojin).

The video shows Gosar's photo over a photograph of the White House. It is followed by short clips of immigrants making their way with blood photoshopped along the border of the video. This is followed by a clip glorifying border patrol officers as they stand lined up.

Gosar is depicted as one of a group of Republicans acting as the Survey Corps, a fictional branch of the military in Attack on Titan which battles the titans. Their faces were photoshopped onto the cartoon bodies of the main characters of the show, while the titans were photoshopped to have the faces of Democrats such as Biden and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The video reaches its climax when it depicts Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the show, attacking the oversized face of Biden as a titan.

Gosar came under fire for the video and was censured by the House of Representatives for the video.