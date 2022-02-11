The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

GOP Senate candidate shoots Democrats Biden, Pelosi in Super Bowl ad

Jim Lamon is running to become the new senator for Arizona, challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. In the ad, he is shown taking on the "DC Gang."

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 13:40
Jim Lamon, a GOP candidate challenging Mark Kelly for senator of Arizona (illustrative). (photo credit: Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Flickr)
Jim Lamon, a GOP candidate challenging Mark Kelly for senator of Arizona (illustrative).
(photo credit: Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Flickr)

A Republican candidate for the Senate released a new campaign ad, which will air during the Super Bowl, depicting him shooting Democratic lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, in a Wild West-themed video.

Jim Lamon is running to become the new senator for Arizona, challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. 

In the ad, Lamon is shown in a Western setting, declaring to the "DC Gang" of Biden, Kelly and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all of whom are dressed in stereotypical Western villain attire and given the nicknames of "Old Joe," "Shifty Kelly" "Crazyface Pelosi," that "The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It's time for a showdown."

The townspeople side with Lamon, dressed in white as the "good guy" of this Western, and say they are tired of inflation, open borders and gas prices. 

Lamon, who is addressed as "Big Jim Lamon," is also flanked by Sherrif Mark Lamb and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, both also decked out in their Western best.

A dramatic showdown soon ensues, with Lamon tensely facing off against the DC Gang. The three Democrats pull out their weapons, but Lamon pulls out his revolver and shoots them out of their hands, disarming them, prompting them to flee.

Lamon uploaded the video to social media, but according to media reports, it will be aired locally during the Super Bowl, but just in Tuscon. It will then air statewide later in the evening.

The video was quick to spark controversy online, especially considering the fact that Kelly's wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head and seriously wounded in 2011 in an assassination attempt.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) took to social media to slam Lamon, writing "Republicans don't have any ideas to help you. And they can't win elections. So they've gone all-in on using violence as a path to power."

Lamon has fired back, however, replying to Swalwell "I think I might single-handedly solve the Arizona drought with all the snowflakes that are melting over my Super Bowl ad."

He further stated "Left-wing snowflakes can’t stand the fact that, for once, [Arizona] will have a senator who will shoot straight with them and stop cowering to Biden. Their feigned outrage over our new Super Bowl ad came right on cue — but I won’t be backing down."

Former Arizona Republican Party executive director Brian Murray was just as harsh in his remarks, writing Perhaps the most pathetic ad from [Jim Lamon] yet! I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull!"

Lamon's Republican rival Blake Masters was also critical of the video. “Absurd and desperate,” Masters told The Arizona Republic. “Fits his campaign.”

Criticism also came from his other rival, Michael "Mick" McGuire.

“Real violence and use of deadly force is no laughing matter,” McGuire said, according to The Arizona Republic. “Violence in America is real and it isn’t funny. This ad shows poor judgment and isn't reflective of the values of the Second Amendment. This ad will do more to boost Mark Kelly's fundraising than help Republicans.”

This is not the first time an Arizona Republican has come under fire for a video depicting violence against Democrats.

In November 2021, Rep. Paul Gosar shared a video parodying the intro scene to the popular anime series Attack on Titan (known in Japanese as Shingeki no Kyojin).

The video shows Gosar's photo over a photograph of the White House. It is followed by short clips of immigrants making their way with blood photoshopped along the border of the video. This is followed by a clip glorifying border patrol officers as they stand lined up.

Gosar is depicted as one of a group of Republicans acting as the Survey Corps, a fictional branch of the military in Attack on Titan which battles the titans. Their faces were photoshopped onto the cartoon bodies of the main characters of the show, while the titans were photoshopped to have the faces of Democrats such as Biden and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The video reaches its climax when it depicts Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the show, attacking the oversized face of Biden as a titan.

Gosar came under fire for the video and was censured by the House of Representatives for the video.



Tags republican shooting senate Super Bowl Arizona
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by