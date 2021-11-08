Arizona congressman uses Attack on Titan intro to attack Democrats

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar shared a video on Sunday night parodying the introduction sequence to popular anime show Attack on Titan in which he depicts himself as the hero.

Gosar, a Republican and fervid supporter of former president Donald Trump, shared a video with the famous theme song for the first half of the first season of the show.

Attack on Titan, a manga later made into an anime , tells the story of a city at war with outside monstrosities – violent giants known as titans. Gosar uploaded the video to Twitter, saying, "Any anime fans out there?"

The video shows Gosar's photo over a photograph of the White House. It is followed by short clips of immigrants making their way with blood photoshopped along the border of the video. This is followed by a clip glorifying border patrol officers as they stand lined up.

Gosar is depicted as one of a group of Republicans acting as the Survey Corps, a fictional branch of the military in Attack on Titan which battles the titans. Their faces were photoshopped onto the cartoon bodies of the main characters of the show, while the titans were photoshopped to have the faces of Democrats such as New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US President Joe Biden.

The video reaches its climax when it depicts Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the show, attacking the oversized face of Biden as a titan.

The clip ends with a quick-moving montage of Republicans and Democrats, ending on several clips of Gosar himself.

Gosar has aggressively opposed immigration to the US in his policies and actions. He has also aligned himself with far-right politicians and activists, including Nick Fuentes , who has expressed denial towards the Holocaust.

Fuentes has questioned the number of Jews who were killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malicious influence on US policy.