The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

House cmt'ee pushes bill for $500m. for Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Since the antisemitic terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, numerous Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double the Nonprofit Security Grants Program budget.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 19:06

Updated: MARCH 2, 2022 19:24
The sun rises on the US Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The sun rises on the US Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - The House Homeland Security Committee voted on Wednesday to advance a bill that would authorize $500 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program annually for 2023-2028, a significant increase from the current funding level of $180 million annually.

Since the antisemitic terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, numerous Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double the Nonprofit Security Grants Program (NSGP) budget. The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits at risk to apply for grants of up to $100,000 each. The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, stronger doors and personnel hiring.

The bill would establish a dedicated NSGP office at the Department of Homeland Security, providing support mechanisms to eligible nonprofit organizations, and simplifying and streamlining the application process. It would also increase congressional oversight of the program, including mechanisms for data collection, and broadening the definition of security threats “in order to advance equity for members of underserved communities, among other things,” The Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement.

 JFNA praised committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and ranking member John Kato (R-NY) for their bipartisan work in advancing the bill.

"As we most recently saw in Colleyville, Jewish and other faith communities need support to ensure their safety and security, and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is a critically important piece of that puzzle," said Jewish Federations SVP for public affairs Elana Broitman. "Jewish Federations appreciate the committee's work in advancing this authorization, and hope for its swift passage in both chambers of Congress."

Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA) Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)

“The bill is the culmination of recommendations that Jewish Federations have called for to enhance and improve the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program at a time of growing and increasingly violent threats against the Jewish community and other faith and charitable communities,” JFNA said in a statement. 

Although the amount that was authorized is $500 million it is not necessarily the amount that would be allocated to the program, and the appropriations committee could adjust it later in the legislative process. Jewish organizations originally advocated for a lower amount, of $360 million. 



Tags congress security antisemitism House of Representatives Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by