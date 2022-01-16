Jewish orgs. urge Congress to increase security grants after Colleyville

WASHINGTON - Following the horrific attack at Beth Israel synagogue , Jewish organizations urged Congress to double the funds for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The project's current budget is $180 million annually, and Jewish organizations are asking to bring it to $360 million.

The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits at risk to apply for grants of up to $100 thousand for each institute. The money can be used for security measures such as fencing, cameras, stronger doors, and the hiring of security personnel.

In recent years, the program’s budget was increased several times due to the rise in antisemitism across the US. In 2019, Congress approved raising the security grants by 50% from $60 million to $90 million. After the antisemitic attack in Monsey , then-Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said he’d promote a move to quadruple the NSGP from $90 million to $360 million a year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

So far, Congress doubled the budget of the NSGP from $90 million to $180 million. Several Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and the Secure Community Network (SCN) argued that this funding level is insufficient in light of the high level of threat against Jewish institutions. For some organizations, increasing funding is a top priority for the 2022 legislative agenda.

The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (credit: PIXABAY)

“In the last 24 hours, we saw an individual reportedly armed who alleged to have explosives breached the sanctity of one of our houses of worship,” said Michael Masters, CEO and national director of SCN. “We should act now to protect our sacred spaces,” he said. “We are thankful to Congress for their support in protecting our community, and we look forward to working with them to increase the investment as we work to increase the security of our institutions.”

“The program is a vital resource for faith-based institutions, and the Jewish community, specifically,” Masters continued. “In the last several years, the Jewish community has endured historic rates of vandalism, property damage, and targeted violence that show no signs of diminishing. The SCN supports an increasing number of applicants every year, and these life-saving grant funds requested continually outpace the amount allocated by Congress. To continue to protect our community, we know more must be done.”

“This Shabbat’s crisis in Colleyville Texas shows, sadly, that Pittsburgh and Poway were not 'one-off' events,” said Nathan Diament, executive director for the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center.

“The need for greater security resources for shuls across the United States is immediate and real,” he said. “This is not only for the sake of the physical safety of the community but for the essential purpose of not letting the antisemites prevail and stop us from exercising our freedom to worship with peace of mind.”

“The Orthodox Union is engaged with the highest levels of the Biden Administration and Congressional leaders to deliver these resources - including the boost to NSGP we have called for,” said Diament.

“With threats against synagogues and other Jewish institutions arguably at an all-time high, it is imperative that the federal government provides appropriate levels of funding to mitigate the threat,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti Defamation League, said in a statement. “As we saw in Texas, it is urgently critical for Congress to increase funding to protect these non-profit organizations from future acts of terrorism or hate-motivated violence,” he added.

He went on to say that ADL has long supported an increase in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to protect soft targets from potential acts of terrorism.