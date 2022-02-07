The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

In light of Colleyville attack, House committee to discuss nonprofit security grants

Last month, a gunman entered Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville and took the congregants present hostage.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 18:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 19:15
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services. (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
The attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, will be on the minds of congregants across the country this Saturday as they gather for services.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)

WASHINGTON – The House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Emergency Preparedness and Communication will meet on Tuesday to discuss the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and protecting houses of worship. The hearing comes on the heels of last month’s antisemitic terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

Since the attack, numerous Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double the Nonprofit Security Grants Program (NSGP) budget. The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits at risk to apply for grants of up to $100,000 each. The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, stronger doors and personnel hiring. The project’s current budget is $180 million annually, and Jewish organizations have been lobbying Congress to increase it to $360m.

The hearing will feature community leaders such as Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut and Chabad of South Orlando Rabbi Yosef Konikov.

“We look forward to sharing with the subcommittees the impact that the work of our local communities, federations and SCN have when we collaborate,” said Michael Masters, CEO and national director of the Secure Community Network, one of the witnesses set to appear before the committee.

“Federal funds that have funded security have been a vital part of our work to enhance the safety of our communities – from physical security to training,” he said. “We saw the impact that quality training provided in Colleyville. We need to ensure every synagogue and every Jewish facility has access to the same quality efforts and programs. While need outpaces demand, we look forward to sharing with the subcommittees how their support of NSGP cannot just make a difference, but can help save lives.”

AN ARMORED law enforcement vehicle is on the scene near Congregation Beth El in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, as a gunman held hostages inside. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters) AN ARMORED law enforcement vehicle is on the scene near Congregation Beth El in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, as a gunman held hostages inside. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters)

Another witness will be Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was one of four people taken hostage at the congregation last month.

“Reform, Conservative or Orthodox – those who hate Jews do not distinguish among us,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement. “Antisemitic attacks and incidents have increased throughout the country. The Jewish community is concerned, and we are struggling. We know we are not alone. There have been terrible moments of harassment, violence and bloodshed at churches and mosques. Every religion has experienced challenging moments or tragedy. Now is the time to invest the resources necessary to help worshipers feel and be safe in their sacred homes.”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of 174 lawmakers sent a letter to the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Homeland Security voicing support for the funding increase.

“As you finalize the Fiscal Year 2022 Homeland Security Appropriations bill, we respectfully ask you to fund NSGP at a level that reflects increased risks to the nonprofit sector,” they wrote.

“We urge you to ensure the NSGP has robust funding to meet the increasing and extraordinary needs of at-risk populations at a time of heightened threat to faith-based and charitable organizations,” the lawmakers added.

The armed attack in Colleyville could easily have ended tragically, they said.

“This attack targeted the Jewish community and underscored the rise in extremists posing a threat to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial and ethnic groups. It was one of many incidents reported this past year of racially and ethnically motivated violence that continues to target faith- and community-based organizations, including shooting, arson, bombing, assault and property damage.”

They went on to say that they are worried that these types of events “serve as a catalyst to energize more extremists and terrorist groups to act in kind.”

“Congress established NSGP to improve the physical security and security activities of at-risk faith-based and charitable organizations,” they continued. “These organizations often cannot alone shoulder the investments required to deter, detect and prevent violent extremist attacks. For this reason, and in recognition of the increased threat environment under which these organizations must navigate, we respectfully encourage you to increase the NSGP funding in FY2022.”



Tags American Jewry security usa Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by