Israel ranks seventh on list of countries rated favorably by Americans

Israel ranked seventh on a list of countries rated favorably by Americans published Monday by Gallup as part of its annual World Affairs poll. 71% of Americans rated Israel favorably.

Israel came after Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan, Germany and India. The seven countries rated least favorably (from most to least) were the Palestinian Authority, China, Iraq, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

While Democrats and Republicans hold similar views about India, Afghanistan, North Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Great Britain and Russia, they have significant differences in terms of 10 other countries.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to view Mexico, the Palestinian Authority, Cuba, France, Canada, China, Germany, Ukraine, Iraq and Iran favorably, according to the Gallup poll.

Concerning Israel, members of both parties view it favorably, although more Republicans (80%) said they view it favorably than Democrats (65%).

A pro-Israel demonstrator carries a sign accusing pro-Palestinian protesters of hating Jews, during a confrontation in Times Square in New York City (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Concerning the Palestinian Authority, 38% of Democrats view it favorably, while only 17% of Republicans feel the same.

According to Gallup, countries that are allied with the US have historically been viewed positively by Americans, while countries with fraught relationships with the US receive negative ratings.

Afghanistan saw the greatest decline in its favorable rating, falling to 12%, nine percentage points less than last year.

Russia's favorability rating fell to 15%, a new low. The poll was taken before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ratings of Germany, Canada and Great Britain also fell slightly.