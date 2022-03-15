The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Israel ranks seventh on list of countries rated favorably by Americans

Republicans were more likely to view Israel favorably than Democrats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 12:45
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Israel ranked seventh on a list of countries rated favorably by Americans published Monday by Gallup as part of its annual World Affairs poll. 71% of Americans rated Israel favorably.

Israel came after Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan, Germany and India. The seven countries rated least favorably (from most to least) were the Palestinian Authority, China, Iraq, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

While Democrats and Republicans hold similar views about India, Afghanistan, North Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Great Britain and Russia, they have significant differences in terms of 10 other countries.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to view Mexico, the Palestinian Authority, Cuba, France, Canada, China, Germany, Ukraine, Iraq and Iran favorably, according to the Gallup poll.

Concerning Israel, members of both parties view it favorably, although more Republicans (80%) said they view it favorably than Democrats (65%).

A pro-Israel demonstrator carries a sign accusing pro-Palestinian protesters of hating Jews, during a confrontation in Times Square in New York City (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS) A pro-Israel demonstrator carries a sign accusing pro-Palestinian protesters of hating Jews, during a confrontation in Times Square in New York City (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Concerning the Palestinian Authority, 38% of Democrats view it favorably, while only 17% of Republicans feel the same. 

According to Gallup, countries that are allied with the US have historically been viewed positively by Americans, while countries with fraught relationships with the US receive negative ratings.

Afghanistan saw the greatest decline in its favorable rating, falling to 12%, nine percentage points less than last year.

Russia's favorability rating fell to 15%, a new low. The poll was taken before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ratings of Germany, Canada and Great Britain also fell slightly.



Tags Israel United States republicans Democrats poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by