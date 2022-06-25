The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Nancy Pelosi reads Israeli poem in response to Roe v. Wade reversal

This is not the first time that the US Speaker has quoted Ehud Manor's poem.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 03:30

Updated: JUNE 25, 2022 03:39
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Knesset, February 16, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Knesset, February 16, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had recited a poem written by Israeli poet Ehud Manor on Friday, in reaction to the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, which had protected a woman's right to an abortion.

The poem, translated to English, is called "I have no other country." Before reciting the poem, Pelosi said that she met Manor's wife when she visited Israel.

Lines she recited in the poem include notable quotes that can be relevant to the Supreme Court decision, such as "I have no other country even though my land is burning" and "my country has changed her face. I shall not give up on her. I shall remind her and sing into her ears until she opens her eyes."

"Clearly we hoped that the Supreme Court would open its eyes," Pelosi said after reciting the poem, expressing her disappointment with the court's decision.

Reaction to Pelosi

Anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace responded to Pelosi's reading, stating that it's "absurd yet fitting that Pelosi reads Israeli poetry expressing 'love' for the settler-colonial nation despite the violence inherent to it."

Many other Twitter users criticized Pelosi's reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, with many stating that it was "performative."

Dr. Gali Manor with her father Ehud Manor. (credit: Courtesy)Dr. Gali Manor with her father Ehud Manor. (credit: Courtesy)

Background

This is not the first time that the US Speaker has quoted Manor's poem. In January 2021, Pelosi quoted the exact same poem in an attempt to influence her Republican colleagues in Congress to vote in favor of Trump's impeachment - which was brought to a vote as a result of his alleged contributions that led to the violent US Capitol Insurrection.

Pelosi had already made international headlines this week when last Thursday, her husband was charged with DUI. This was a few weeks after he was suspected of drunk driving in Napa County, California.

Manor, the poet she recited, wrote lyrics to over 1,200 songs, won the Israel Prize and is considered to be one of Israel's greatest lyricists. "I have no other country" has been interpreted in the past as an anthem for West Bank settlers, according to The Forward. He also translated many songs into Hebrew from well-known musicals such as "Cabaret" or "Hair," according to the Los Angeles Times. Manor died in 2005.

Reuters and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Supreme Court abortion poetry Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by