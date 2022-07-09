The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Americans no longer see COVID-19 as a public health threat - poll

For the first time since a March 2020 Pew Research Center poll, most Americans don't see the coronavirus as a threat to public health.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 15:37

Updated: JULY 9, 2022 15:45
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

For the first time in two years, a majority of Americans now believe COVID-19 should not be considered a major threat to public health, The Pew Research Center has found in a new poll.

When asked to assess the level of threat the coronavirus poses, 58% of Americans stated they believe COVID-19 is either a minor threat or not a threat at all. 41% of respondents said coronavirus should still be considered a major threat to public health.

The poll, conducted in May, marks the first Pew poll since March 2020, at the onset of the worldwide corona outbreak, in which most Americans don't see the virus as a threat to their health.

At the height of the pandemic in the US, two-thirds of Americans (67%) considered COVID-19 as a serious threat to public health.

A plurality of Americans believe the United States has given too little priority to supporting the economy, education and the overall quality of life of the American public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pew also found.

As the spread of coronavirus becomes more contained in the US due to vaccines, Pew asked American citizens to evaluate the government's balancing of priorities during the course of the pandemic.

A protester holds a placard during a protest against the use of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside Ralph's grocery store in Los Angeles, California, US, January 26, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) A protester holds a placard during a protest against the use of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside Ralph's grocery store in Los Angeles, California, US, January 26, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Most respondents agree that education was given too little priority during the pandemic, with 62% stating the US government did not meet the educational needs of K-12 students.

31% believe education was given an adequate level of priority and 6% responded that it was given too much priority.

Political divisions

As expected, Americans are also split along partisan lines on key issues concerning the government's response to the pandemic. Republicans were found to be more negative toward public health officials than Democrats, a downwards trend that began after the pandemic hit the US. 

72% of Democrats said public health officials are doing an excellent or good job, compared to only 29% of Republicans. In contrast, A large majority of Republicans (84%) agreed with Democrats on this issue back in March 2020.

Republicans and Democrats are also divided on the key issue of the government respecting individual choices, in the context of restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated.

69% of Republicans or Republican-leaning respondents said the US put too little priority on their individual rights. On the other hand, only 28% of Democrats believe the same.



Tags United States Americans Pew Research Center Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by