Rep. Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), introduced on Thursday a concurrent resolution opposing President Biden’s proposal to reopen a US consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinians. He was joined by 22 of his fellow House Republicans.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that it is the administration's position that it would like a consulate in East Jerusalem. “Obviously, that requires engagement with the Israeli government; it requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip,” he said.

Zeldin said in a statement that the Administration’s proposal “would violate the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and reward the Palestinian Authority, despite its efforts continuing to serve as an obstacle to peace in the region.”

“The Palestinian Authority has made it abundantly clear that its push for separate diplomatic outreach from the United States is for the purpose of dividing Jerusalem, which the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 was crafted to specifically prevent,” Zeldin said in a statement. “The law states that Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of Israel and remain undivided.”

“The Biden Administration’s proposal is a unilateral concession to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for no concessions in return, which has been proven to be a failed policy time and again,” he continued. “President Biden traveling to Israel with the intention of championing this flawed policy, that the Israeli government has expressly opposed, is a slap in the face to our nation’s strongest ally and empowers bad actors in the region. Congress has a duty to make it clear to the Administration that its attempts to circumvent the law will not be ignored or tolerated.”

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Compound, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank July 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

According to the resolution’s text, the Biden administration’s plan to open a United States consulate in Jerusalem for outreach to Palestinians “could be viewed as a challenge to Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem and Jerusalem’s status as an undivided city.”

“Such plan has received bipartisan criticism among members of the Government of the United States and the Government of Israel,” the text reads. “The Palestinian Authority has stated that the purpose of opening a United States consulate in Jerusalem for outreach to Palestinians is to divide the city; and the opening and maintenance of a new and unnecessary consulate in Jerusalem would require a substantial expenditure of American taxpayer funds.”