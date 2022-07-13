US still seeking to open Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians - Sullivan

The United States still seeks to open a consulate in east Jerusalem for the Palestinians.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as he flew to Israel with President Joe Biden.

Asked about the administration’s plan to reopen the consulate in Jerusalem, Sullivan said that it is the administration’s position that it would like a consulate in east Jerusalem.

“Obviously, that requires engagement with the Israeli government; it requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip,” he said during a press gaggle on Air Force 1, some two hours before landing in Israel.

US President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda, during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio, US, July 6, 2022 (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

He also addressed a question about a possible meeting with the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, an al Jazeera journalist killed during an IDF operation in Jenin in May.

“Secretary Blinken spoke with Shireen's family a short while ago,” the national security adviser said. “He has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with them directly. The administration, at the president's direction, has been very much engaged in helping try to determine what exactly happened around the tragic circumstances of her death.”

Sullivan said that the trip to Israel will give Biden the opportunity “to lay out in his own voice his vision for the US-Israel relationship and his strong and ironclad commitment to Israel's security and Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state.”

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and Iran

“The President is very much looking forward to his first trip to Israel as president,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, this is not his first trip to Israel as Joe Biden. It will, in fact, be the 10th time he has come and his strong support and commitment to the state of Israel and to the US-Israel relationship are widely known both in Israel and in the United States.”“His trip will be an opportunity for him to reaffirm and reinforce that as president of the United States, he believes that it is important at this critical moment in the world [...] that we deepen and intensify our engagement and relationship with our closest allies and partners in the world,” said Sullivan.One of the main events during the President’s visit would be a virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, India and the UAE, which is called the “I2U2.” During that summit, “there will be a significant announcement around food security and agricultural technology, which is an area where all four countries can come together to help deal with an immediate crisis facing the entire world,” he said.

Speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Sullivan said that “the President will make clear his longstanding commitment and his administration's commitment to a two-state solution, which he believes is the best path to ensure a viable democratic Jewish state of Israel and a Palestinian state where Palestinians can live in freedom and dignity.”