AJC, ADL decry Donald Trump’s attack on US Jews

WASHINGTON – The American Jewish Committee (AJC) decried former US president Donald Trump’s social media post, where he warned that US Jews should “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel before it’s too late.”

“Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews, nor does it ever give the right to draw baseless judgments about the ties between US Jews and Israel,” AJC tweeted. “And to be clear, those ties are strong and enduring.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) criticized the former president as well. “We don't need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship,” Greenblatt tweeted.

“It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This “Jewsplaining" is insulting and disgusting,” added Greenblatt.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) said in a tweet that Trump’s ”continued use of the antisemitic dual loyalty trope fuels hatred against Jews.”

Trump's attack on US Jews

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “No president has done more for Israel than I have."

"Somewhat surprisingly, however," he continued, "our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US."

Making it clear that his comments were aimed solely at US Jews, he said that "those living in Israel, though, are a different story," adding that he has the “highest approval rating in the world,” and “could easily be prime minister.”

He ended his post by writing that US Jews “have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel before it’s too late.”