The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Largest NYC Orthodox voting bloc endorses Zeldin for governor

Despite backing two incumbent Democrats, Letita James for attorney general and Charles Schumer for senate, the Bobov Sect endorsed Lee Zeldin for governor over current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 01:19
US Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, US August 26, 2020. (photo credit: 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, US August 26, 2020.
(photo credit: 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

NEW YORK – With exactly one week to go before votes are cast in the 2022 midterm elections, New York's Orthodox Jewish community continues to play a significant factor in the neck-and-neck election for the state’s governor. On Tuesday, the largest voting bloc in Brooklyn's Borough Park released an endorsement for GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, despite supporting other incumbent Democrats. 

In a flier written primarily in Yiddish, the Bobov Hasidic Sect endorsed Zeldin over his incumbent challenger, Democratic governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced former governor Andrew Cuomo after he resigned amid sexual harassment charges in 2021.

Thousands gathered for the wedding of the son of Rabbi Ben Zion Halberstam, grand rabbi of a faction of the Bobov Hasidic sect (credit: Courtesy)Thousands gathered for the wedding of the son of Rabbi Ben Zion Halberstam, grand rabbi of a faction of the Bobov Hasidic sect (credit: Courtesy)

Courting the Orthodox vote 

Communities are thought to often vote as a bloc, which has led politicians to commonly court the haredi Orthodox leadership in Brooklyn and in Rockland and Orange counties.

Although New York is considered a blue state— it has not had a Republican governor since 2002— Long Island Rep. Zeldin is narrowing the gap between himself and Gov. Hochul. This week's Emerson College Polling/Pix11/The Hill survey found that Hochul was leading Zeldin by just 6% with 4% remaining undecided. Zeldin, one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress, is currently serving as a representative for the state’s first congressional district. If elected, he will become the first Jewish Republican governor of New York.

Also on Tuesday, the Bobov Sect backed two incumbent Democrats, Letitia James for attorney general and Charles Schumer for senate. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul wrote a letter Tuesday to Orthodox leaders stating she acknowledges "education is an important value in the Jewish community and I want to assure everyone that Jewish schools will always be treated with fairness and respect." As governor, Hochul has taken a hands-off approach, stating that the Education Department operates independently of the governor. 

Ongoing state attempts to regulate yeshiva schools, in addition to New York City’s increased hate crimes and cash bail reform, appear to be the leading factors in Zeldin's rise among Orthodox voters.

New Yorkers go to the polls on November 8. 



Tags new york Brooklyn Lee Zeldin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Netanyahu predicted to win Israel election, but Balad's rise could stop Right's victory

Results of the Israeli election on November 1, 2022 as updated to 2:00 a.m on November 2.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Five signs you were neglected as a child

Mother and child at the lake
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by