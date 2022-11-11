The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after ruling

The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 19:37
US President Joe Biden responds to a question about Ukraine during an event to announce his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden responds to a question about Ukraine during an event to announce his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief, after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, according to a notice on a government website.

A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday that Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling.

"Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you've already applied, we'll hold your application," the notice says.

About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the US Department of Education has already approved requests from 16 million.

Who blocked Biden's loan forgiveness plan?

The appeal would be heard initially by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, a court dominated by conservative judges who have stymied other Biden policies.

US President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Of the court's 16 active judges, only four were appointed by Democratic presidents. Trump appointed six of them.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the department would hold onto application information "so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court."

US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, called the program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power" by Biden as he ruled in favor of two borrowers backed by a conservative advocacy group.

The litigation could ultimately wind up at the US Supreme Court. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett has already turned back two requests to block the program in lawsuits out of Indiana and Wisconsin, two states she is assigned to assess emergency appeals from.



Tags United States Joe Biden higher education Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by