Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were "potentially" moles who informed the Justice Department about classified documents being held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Logo compound, the former attorney for Trump Michael Cohen claimed

Last week, Ivanka did not attend her father's announcement about his plans to run in the 2024 presidential elections, telling Fox News afterward "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles.” @MichaelCohen212 says he wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Trump’s own daughter and son-in-law informed the DOJ about the classified docs at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/VKQR9IPgXI — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) November 19, 2022

In an interview on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show, Cohen stated that one reason Jared and Ivanka would not be returning to the Trump campaign in 2024 is that "Jared got everything that he wanted and so did Ivanka. They made $640 million while they were in the administration."

"I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago document and so on and it would be very interesting to have, let's say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants, DOJ informants acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in," said Cohen.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, US, August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Dozens of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

In August, dozens of classified documents were seized in an FBI raid on Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago, according to The New York Times. Some of the documents described a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, according to The Washington Post.