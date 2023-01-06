The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Biden compared illegal immigrants to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany

A reporter asked Biden during the press briefing if he thinks that migration is a human right, to which he replied by comparing illegal immigrants to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 05:54
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden compared the illegal immigrants at the southern American border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany during World War II during a press briefing about border security and enforcement on Thursday evening.

A reporter asked Biden if he thinks that migration is a human right. He replies, "Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted. I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go - to get to escape and get help where they could."

Behind Biden stood Vice President Kamala Harris nodding in agreement with what the president was saying.

He then went on to say that Americans have basic fundamental rights to make sure that asylum seekers don't have criminal backgrounds.

"Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted. I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go - to get to escape and get help where they could."

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks in Statuary Hall on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)US President Joe Biden speaks in Statuary Hall on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

"The people in this country have basic rights - that are here - basic fundamental rights to assure the people who are coming have been checked out," he said. "They're not criminals. They're not the problem. They're - you know, that their background checks are real."

Biden's remarks sparked attention on social media platforms

"Biden just compared illegal aliens - lawbreakers who have been found to be terrorists, drug dealers and bad actors - to Jews fleeing Germany during the Holocaust," Rep. Andy Biggs wrote on his Twitter. "Not even remotely the same situation. This kind of mindset prevents us from legitimately securing our border."

Stephen Miller, the former Senior Advisor to former President Donald Trump, took to his Twitter, saying, "Comparing Haitians leaving Hait or Nicaraguans leaving Nicaragua to Jews fleeing violent extermination from Nazi Germany is both an outrageous minimization of the Holocaust and a vile slander of Latin American nations. Biden will say or do anything to expand illegal immigration."

Biden is supposed to visit the southern border city of El Paso, Texas on Sunday, for the first time in two years, to meet with local officials and discuss the enforcement operations on the US-Mexican border. 



Tags Holocaust Nazis Joe Biden nazi world war ii immigration Joe Biden Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by