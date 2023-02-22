The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post US Politics

David Cicilline, pro-Israel progressive, is leaving Congress

Cicilline, Providence’s first ever LGBTQ-identifying mayor, aligns with mainstream pro-Israel positions in a number of areas, including in his criticism of the United Nations for singling out Israel.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 02:12
House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chair David Cicilline speaks during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020 (photo credit: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chair David Cicilline speaks during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020
(photo credit: GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

WASHINGTON  — Rep. David Cicilline, the Jewish Rhode Island Democrat and influential pro-Israel progressive, is leaving Congress.

Cicilline said Tuesday he will exit Congress in June to head the Rhode Island Foundation, the biggest funder of nonprofits in the Ocean State. The foundation is massively influential in the state and leading it could offer Cicilline, 61, a pathway into statewide office.

Barack Obama with David Cicilline 311 AP (credit: AP)Barack Obama with David Cicilline 311 AP (credit: AP)

Cicilline is a member of the Democrats’ Progressive Caucus. He and several other progressive Democrats belie the conventional wisdom that the traditional pro-Israel community is losing the party’s left. Other caucus members with traditional pro-Israel views include Frank Pallone of New Jersey, Brad Sherman of California and Ritchie Torres of New York.

He aligns with mainstream pro-Israel positions in a number of areas, including in his criticism of the United Nations for singling out Israel. Cicilline is gay, and recently, he expressed concerns about anti-LGBTQ prejudice among members of Israel’s new governing coalition. Cicilline was Providence’s first ever LGBTQ-identifying mayor.

Support from the political action committees affiliated with both major Israel lobbies

He won the top Democratic spot on the influential Middle East subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee last year — a choice pro-Israel insiders were happy with, even though he wasn’t their preferred candidate. He received support from the political action committees affiliated with both major Israel lobbies — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and J Street.

Cicilline also attracted attention as one of the managers of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, which focused on Trump’s role in helping to spur the deadly storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rhode Island’s other congressional representative, Democrat Seth Magaziner, also identifies as Jewish.



Tags Israel Politics american politics LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by