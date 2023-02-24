The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US VP Harris to defend abortion pill facing legal attack

Mifepristone is approved for medication abortion in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy in combination with another drug, misoprostol.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 12:12
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to offer a defense of the abortion drug mifepristone in a meeting on Friday, according to a White House official, as some activist groups work to end US sales of the pill.

Anti-abortion groups have brought cases against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claiming the agency used an improper process to approve mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider its safety for minors.

Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the US Supreme Court last year reversed its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, directed federal agencies to expand access to medication abortion in response to the decision, which has allowed more than a dozen Republican-led states to adopt new abortion bans.

Harris to meet with reproductive rights groups on topic at White House

Harris is meeting with reproductive rights groups on the topic at the White House and "will address attacks" on the drug, the "authority" of the FDA and women's healthcare, the US official said.

Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Administration officials fear that courts could disrupt access to the medication, which is also used to help women dealing with miscarriages.

Mifepristone is approved for medication abortion in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy in combination with another drug, misoprostol. Medication abortion accounts for more than half of US abortions.

The FDA has said that pulling mifepristone from the market would force women to have unnecessary surgical abortions and greatly increase wait times at already overburdened clinics.

Major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, weighed in on the side of the government, saying mifepristone "has been thoroughly studied and is conclusively safe."



Tags white house abortion Kamala Harris Roe vs. Wade
