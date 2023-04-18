The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Speaker McCarthy set to visit Israel, address Knesset

Kevin McCarthy will become the second US House speaker to address Knesset.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 23:58

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 00:02
US HOUSE Speaker Kevin McCarthy bangs the gavel for the first time, last Saturday. Will he invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress? (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
US HOUSE Speaker Kevin McCarthy bangs the gavel for the first time, last Saturday. Will he invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress?
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday he will give a speech in front of a full session of the Israeli Knesset during his upcoming trip to Israel.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, will be the first US House speaker to address the Knesset in 25 years. In 1998, Newt Gingrich was the first and last to do so.

McCarthy, along with a bipartisan delegation of 20 Republican and Democratic members of Congress, is slated to arrive in Israel on April 30 as part of the Jewish state's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The trip is McCarthy's first abroad since becoming speaker earlier this year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference about the House Republicans ''Commitment to America'' outside the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, September 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference about the House Republicans ''Commitment to America'' outside the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, September 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

"My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood. The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I’m proud to accept @AmirOhana’s invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset," McCarthy tweeted, referring to Israeli parliament speaker Amir Ohana.



Tags Israel Knesset american politics House of Representatives
