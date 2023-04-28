The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Six NYC Council members reject establishment of 'End Jew Hatred Day'

Among those on the 51-member council who did not support the measure was Shahana Hanif, a representative of the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhoods of Borough Park and Park Slope. 

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 17:54
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred) (photo credit: END JEW HATRED)
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred)
(photo credit: END JEW HATRED)

NEW YORK – The New York City Council on Thursday voted to establish April 29 as an annual “End Jew Hatred Day.”  Four members abstained and two voted against the resolution.

Among those on the 51-member council who did not support the measure was Shahana Hanif, a representative of the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhoods of Borough Park and Park Slope. 

“Your antisemitism is showing,” Inna Vernikov, the Jewish Ukrainian Republican Brooklyn councilwoman who introduced the bill, said to the six who rejected it. 

After the vote, Vernikov told The Jerusalem Post she felt "sick to my stomach." 

"As I was on speaking on the floor about the atrocities of the Holocaust, I was sick to my stomach listening to the explanations on the no votes and abstentions on a simple resolution asking to proclaim a day to End Jew Hatred," she told the Post.

"It is unacceptable and abhorrent for public officials duly elected to represent New Yorkers, many of whom are Jewish, to be against ending antisemitism."

Vernikov, who represents the 48th district, wrote on Twitter ahead of the vote: “Thanks to my colleagues on Cultural Affairs my resolution to proclaim April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day passed committee and will go to a full vote on the floor on Thursday. Let’s work together to end Jew hatred.”

INNA VERNIKOV (credit: Inna Vernikov) INNA VERNIKOV (credit: Inna Vernikov)

She added that the proposed resolution comes amid skyrocketing rates of antisemitic violence against the city’s Jewish community and noted that an estimated 97 percent of antisemitic hate crimes occur against Hasidic and Orthodox Jews, whom she called “visibly Jewish.” Jews in New York City make up approximately 9 percent of the city's population, making the Jewish community the largest in the world outside of Israel.

Local leaders took to Twitter Friday to condemn those who did not support the resolution. 

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote: "Antisemitism has a long and ugly history. It has seen a resurgence in NYC with a record # of hate crimes. How can anyone vote against a resolution to end Antisemitism?" 

Imam Ahmed Ali, a New York Police Department clergy member, congratulated Vernikov on passing the resolution and wrote: "We must remember that hate against anyone is hate against all of us." 

The campaign for “End Jew Hatred Day” is led by End Jew Hatred Movement, a grassroots nonprofit organization “centering on Jewish liberation from all forms oppression and discrimination,” according to its website. End Jew Hatred Day passed in legislatures in five cities and states across the country.

Who voted against 'End Jew Hatred Day' in New York?

Hanif, a Muslim Bangladeshi American freshman on the council voted against the measure and said criticism of that move is "extremely disrespectful." 

“I think it is extremely disrespectful to be called antisemitic on the floor based off of just one action when I continue to show up for our Jewish colleagues and communities,” said Hanif, who succeeded City Comptroller Brad Lander in the 39th District. 

“They have not stood up for Muslims. They have not stood up for [transgender] New Yorkers or anybody,” she said of the End Jew Hatred movement. 

Sandra Nurse, who represents Bushwick in northern Brooklyn, was the other "no" vote. 



Tags new york diaspora jews Brooklyn antisemitism american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by