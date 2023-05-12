The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

NY gov. announces $25 million in funding for hate crimes prevention

The announcement was made at New York's first-ever Unity Summit, a statewide convening of more than 500 New Yorkers representing community groups.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: MAY 12, 2023 21:43
New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

New York state will provide $25 million to organizations that are considered vulnerable to hate crimes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Her announcement comes as Jews in New York City and the state face a surge of antisemitic incidents. 

"This is our defining moment — a moment to stand up as one New York and make clear there is no place for hate in our communities," Hochul said. "I was proud to convene New York's first-ever Unity Summit to bring together leading experts working to fight hate and bias. Working together, I know we can make this state safer and more welcoming for all."

The funding will go to organizations serving communities at a high risk of hate crimes and vandalism, and will be used to fund security measures, training, public awareness campaigns and outreach measures. The state's 2024 financial year package also includes a $3.5 million in funding for a newly-formed hate and bias prevention unit.

The announcement was made at New York's first-ever Unity Summit, a statewide convening of more than 500 New Yorkers representing community groups, faith leaders and public safety experts sharing their perspectives on how New York can come together to fight the rising hate.  

Speakers at the summit included former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Rabbi Moshe Hauer of the Orthodox Union.

PARTICIPANTS AT the Celebrate Israel Parade include the author, the grand marshal of the event, at the front and center flanked by the governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul to the immediate right and state Attorney-General Letitia James to the immediate left. (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)PARTICIPANTS AT the Celebrate Israel Parade include the author, the grand marshal of the event, at the front and center flanked by the governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul to the immediate right and state Attorney-General Letitia James to the immediate left. (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)

Hate in New York: Antisemitic attacks increased 41% in 2022

In New York City, Jews are consistently targeted far more than any other group.

2022 saw a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York in particular and the US in general. In the Big Apple, attacks on Jews went up 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the report, rising from 207 overall in 2021.



Tags new york new york city antisemitism american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Islamic Jihad continues rocket volleys after IDF kills leaders

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by