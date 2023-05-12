NY gov. announces $25 million in funding for hate crimes prevention

New York state will provide $25 million to organizations that are considered vulnerable to hate crimes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Her announcement comes as Jews in New York City and the state face a surge of antisemitic incidents.

"This is our defining moment — a moment to stand up as one New York and make clear there is no place for hate in our communities," Hochul said. "I was proud to convene New York's first-ever Unity Summit to bring together leading experts working to fight hate and bias. Working together, I know we can make this state safer and more welcoming for all."

The funding will go to organizations serving communities at a high risk of hate crimes and vandalism, and will be used to fund security measures, training, public awareness campaigns and outreach measures. The state's 2024 financial year package also includes a $3.5 million in funding for a newly-formed hate and bias prevention unit.

The announcement was made at New York's first-ever Unity Summit, a statewide convening of more than 500 New Yorkers representing community groups, faith leaders and public safety experts sharing their perspectives on how New York can come together to fight the rising hate.

Speakers at the summit included former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Rabbi Moshe Hauer of the Orthodox Union.

Hate in New York: Antisemitic attacks increased 41% in 2022

In New York City, Jews are consistently targeted far more than any other group.

2022 saw a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York in particular and the US in general. In the Big Apple, attacks on Jews went up 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the report, rising from 207 overall in 2021.