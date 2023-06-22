The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

65 senators urge Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program by end of September

Currently, Israelis who do not hold citizenship in any of the 40 countries in the waiver program must apply for permission to travel to the United States.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 03:58

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 04:01
US AMBASSADOR to Israel Tom Nides meets with President Isaac Herzog. The ambassador has applied pressure on Israel to pass legislation to enter the Visa Waiver Program. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
US AMBASSADOR to Israel Tom Nides meets with President Isaac Herzog. The ambassador has applied pressure on Israel to pass legislation to enter the Visa Waiver Program.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

WASHINGTON  — Some 65 US senators from both parties have urged the Biden administration to finalize Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program by Sept. 30.

Israel has sought to join the program, which enables citizens to travel to the United States without a visa, for decades. Currently, Israelis who do not hold citizenship in any of the 40 countries in the waiver program must apply for permission to travel to the United States, a process that typically results in a visa but can be extensive.

Jacky Rosen, Rick Scott spearheaded letter

The letter, sent Wednesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas, was spearheaded by Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, and Rick Scott, a Florida Republican. It alludes to the final roadblock keeping Israel out of the program — the profiling of Arab Americans seeking entry into the country — while pressing for the September deadline.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after delivering remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy Summit in Washington, US, June 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after delivering remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy Summit in Washington, US, June 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“We recognize that there are still outstanding issues that must be addressed before Israel’s participation in the program can be finalized, and we urge both sides to continue working toward addressing these issues – including the reciprocal treatment of U.S. citizens — to ensure Israel’s compliance with all program requirements before the deadline of September 30, 2023,” the letter says.

The letter, which is backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, comes as the current U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, aims to wrap up Israel’s entry into the visa program before he leaves the post this summer.

The Times of Israel has reported that Nides is negotiating a deal under which Israel would ease but not totally remove restrictions for Palestinian Americans. Arab American groups reject such compromises and are pressing for full reciprocity.

Israel has in recent years met two of the requirements for entry into the program: Its visa refusal rate — the percentage of travelers denied visas because of evidence that they may abuse the visa by overstaying or illegally seeking employment — has dropped below the requisite 3%. Additionally, Israel’s government has passed laws and introduced measures that facilitate intelligence-sharing among the member nations.

But the program’s reciprocity remains a roadblock: The waiver must apply to all citizens regardless of ethnic or religious origin. Israel requires special permits of Americans holding Palestinian identity documents, and the State Department over the years has warned in travel advisories that “some U.S. citizens of Arab or Muslim heritage (including Palestinian-Americans) have experienced significant difficulties and unequal and occasionally hostile treatment at Israel’s borders and checkpoints.”

A number of Democrats have joined Arab American and other groups in demanding full reciprocity as a condition of Israel’s entry into the program. A letter sent last month to Blinken and Mayorkas from 14 Senate Democrats urges the Biden administration not to compromise on the “blue is blue” standard, meaning that all Americans carrying a blue passport should be accorded the same treatment.

“Every country, of course, has the right to establish its own rules for the entry of foreigners,” said that letter, which had the backing of J Street, the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group. “However, if a country wants the privilege of participating in our Visa Waiver Program, it does not have the right to discriminate against US citizens.”

The new letter sent Wednesday was signed by 26 Democrats and 39 Republicans. Among Senate Democrats were Jewish senators Rosen, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Michael Bennet of Colorado. Jewish signatories to the letter last month urging more stringent application of the reciprocity requirement included Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who spearheaded the letter with Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.



Tags United States republican visa Democrats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by