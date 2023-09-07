The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy declines to comment on whether Putin is a war criminal

Former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized the GOP presidential hopeful, likening him to his former boss.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 04:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 05:11
Republican presidential candidate and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Labor Day Picnic hosted by the Salem Republican Town Committee in Salem, New Hampshire, U.S., September 4, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
Republican presidential candidate and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Labor Day Picnic hosted by the Salem Republican Town Committee in Salem, New Hampshire, U.S., September 4, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy declined to answer whether or not he viewed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The question was posed to the GOP presidential contender during a New Hampshire campaign event. Ramaswamy was accompanied by his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy during the event.

“Yes or no, do you think Putin is a war criminal?” the interviewer asked.

I think that Putin is a dictator and I think that there are open questions that need to be adjudicated by the ICCJ,” Ramaswamy replied. “We have an ICCJ for a reason. My job as the US president is to advance American interests. So, I think Putin’s actions have been craven. That much I will say, I’ve said it all along.”

“But do you believe he’s a war criminal?” the interviewer pressed again.

National security advisor John Bolton at press conference at King David (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)National security advisor John Bolton at press conference at King David (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We have to get the facts before we get to the bottom of that,” Ramaswamy begins to say before the clip is cut off.

John Bolton’s take on Ramaswamy

The CNN segment cuts to the studio of CNN This Morning, where CNN’s Poppy Harlow asks former National Security Advisor John Bolton what he thought of Ramaswamy dodging the question.

“Ramaswamy reminds me an awful lot of Donald Trump. He has very firm opinions on subjects he knows absolutely nothing about, and this was an example of it.” Bolton went on to express his hope that Ramaswamy would explain his confidence in the ICC.

“This is something that ultimately is going to have to be resolved either by the Russians themselves or by the Ukrainians. And the main point is that Ramaswamy has made other statements about this war and about what he’s going to do to try and solve it.” 

Bolton proceeds to compare Trump and Ramaswamy’s previously stated strategies for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war saying.

“They might as well be in kindergarten talking about a very complex situation, but there’s no mistake, I think Ramaswamy emulates Trump every time he can.”



Related Tags
CNN
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by