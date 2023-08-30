The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Republican Ramaswamy doubles back on US military aid to Israel

After urging the US to cut aid to Israel last week, Ramaswamy told an Israeli paper that he wouldn't cut the aid if elected.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 08:21

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 08:23
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023. (photo credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023.
(photo credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will consider enlarging US military aid to Israel if elected, he told Israel Hayom on Wednesday after he previously said that the aid should be cut.

He told Israel Hayom that US military aid to Israel is actually beneficial for both nations.

"The reality is that the three billion in aid that we give to Israel is a tiny drop in the bucket for the US military budget," he said. "A lot of that work is done here in the United States of America. It's actually accretive to the US and our interests. And so, in a certain way, it would be silly for us to want to skimp or cut that when in fact, it's not just in Israel's interest, but that's in our own interest, even nationally, in building our industrial base."

"It's actually accretive to the US and our interests."

Vivek Ramaswamy

He added that the US won't cut the aid until Israel says it doesn't need it anymore.

Ramaswamy urged the US to cut the aid last week

The Republican candidate sparred with fellow candidate Nikki Haley in a debate last week over the issue of aid. At the time, Ramaswamy said it was important to cut the aid because the relations between Israel and the US weren't a "business relationship" but a friendship.

Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley debate each other at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 US presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US August 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley debate each other at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 US presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US August 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

"And you know what friends do?" he said at the time. "Friends help each other stand on their own two feet.”

The Israel Hayom interview did not touch on Ramaswamy's apparent change of heart, but Ramaswamy did say that it would even be reasonable to discuss enlarging the aid if necessary.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by