Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has boldly asserted that the truth about UFOs will be unveiled to the public within a year, thanks to a multitude of anonymous insiders who have provided compelling evidence of their existence.

Coulthart, a researcher who has never personally encountered a UFO or extraterrestrial being, made this proclamation during a recent interview.

After dedicating years of his life to investigating the phenomenon, he declared it the "most significant story ever."

The author of "In Plain Sight," a book delving into UFOs, Coulthart firmly believes there is a substantial likelihood that we are not alone in the universe.

Why does this journalist think aliens exist?

His conviction is rooted in information shared by confidential informants, including David Grosh, a former high-ranking US intelligence official. Grosh's shocking revelation included the existence of a top-secret US government program dedicated to UFOs and the possession of a non-human-origin aircraft, purportedly operated by enigmatic "pilots."

Coulthart contends that the American government has concealed a trove of UFO-related data for decades, but he suggests that this secrecy is on the verge of a seismic shift.

If Coulthart's claims hold true, the implications could reshape our understanding of the world as we know it.

Press is reporting Coulthart's theories

In recent weeks, Coulthart's assertions have garnered widespread attention from the global media.

Numerous US government officials have expressed a newfound willingness to divulge more information concerning UFOs, signaling a potential departure from previous policies of keeping the matter concealed.