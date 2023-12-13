Biden to meet with relatives of Americans held hostage by Hamas

US President Joe Biden planned to host family members of Americans held hostage by Hamas on Wednesday as Israel intensifies its military campaign in Gaza after a pause in fighting during which more than 100 hostages were released.

Relatives of all eight Americans who are deemed unaccounted for after the Palestinian militant group's deadly October 7 attack on Israel were expected to attend the gathering at the White House, a senior Biden administration official said.

Biden has been personally engaged on the hostage issue and has spoken numerous times with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the emir of Qatar on how to secure their release, the official said.

Biden previously held a virtual meeting with hostages' families on October 13.

His national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has met with the families numerous times, the official said, and was expected to discuss the hostages during his trip to Israel this week. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Four American hostages have been released so far

Two Americans, Natalie and Judith Raanan, became the first hostages to be released on October 20.

During a subsequent pause in Israel's military operation, a four-year-old American girl, Abigail Edan, was among 17 hostages freed by Hamas on Nov. 26. A fourth American, Liat Beinin, was released on November 29, among 16 released on the final day of a truce in the Gaza war. Advertisement

Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages under a truce agreement reached with Hamas.