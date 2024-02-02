United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution on Thursday to censure fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar due to "treasonous statements" she made during a speech earlier this week.

Censuring is one of the final forms of rebuke before expulsion which the House of Representatives can hand out to its members.

Censuring involves the censured member being made to stand and listen as the Speaker of the House reads the censure resolution, rebuking a member for a specified misconduct, three censure motions passed in 2023 alone

BREAKING: I just introduced a resolution to censure Ilhan Omar for her treasonous statements that she is serving as a foreign agent for a foreign country. pic.twitter.com/1mI324w9uZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 1, 2024

Omar who frequently draws the ire of Republicans in the US made a speech earlier this week where she called herself "Somali First" and vowed to protect Somalian interests as long as she is a member of Congress.

The speech was in response to Ethiopia's recognition of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, in a move thought to be part of Ethiopian plans to gain access to the sea. Ilhan Omar (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Somali first

She said in her speech, "For as long as I am in the US Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others … Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system."

Omar's speech has been quite heavily lampooned due to previous comments where she accused pro-Israel politicians of dual loyalty.

Not including Greene's current motion to censure, several other top Republicans have attacked Omar for her comments, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who said "Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport!"

Rashida Tlaib, fellow Congresswoman and anti-Israel activist was also targeted for censure in November by Greene due to claims of advancing antisemitic rhetoric, sympathizing with the Hamas, and spreading false narratives.

The House passed the motion to censure Tlaib, 234 to 188, with the support of some Democrats.