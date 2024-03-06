42% of Americans believe Israel went 'too far' with Gaza response - poll

Forty-two percent of Americans believe Israel has "gone too far" with its response to the October 7th massacre conducted by Hamas, according to a poll published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 19% of Americans said Israel hasn't gone far enough, 24% said Israel's response is "about right," and 15% said they were unsure or didn't answer.

Among Americans under the age of 30, 55% said Israel had gone too far, 11% said Israel has not gone far enough, 19% said Israel's response was "about right," and 16% were unsure or didn't answer.

When asked if they thought the US was doing enough, too much, or too little to support the Palestinians, 24% of Americans said the US was doing too much, 33% said they were doing too little, 25% said the US was providing about the right amount of support, and 17% were unsure or didn't respond.

Among Americans under the age of 30, 48% said the US was doing too little, 23% said the US was doing too much, 16% said the US was doing about the right amount, and 13% were unsure or didn't respond. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march after taking part in a rally demanding a ceasefire and the end of Israel attacks on Gaza at the borough of Queens in New York, U.S., February 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

When asked if they thought the US was doing enough, too much, or too little to support the Israelis, 30% of Americans said the US was doing too much, 25% said they were doing too little, 32% said the US was providing about the right amount of support, and 13% were unsure or didn't respond.

Among Americans under the age of 30, 21% said the US was doing too little, 42% said the US was doing too much, 25% said the US was doing about the right amount, and 12% were unsure or didn't respond.

Most Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Israel-Hamas war

Additionally, most Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, with 60% saying they disapprove and 31% saying they approve.

American voters also do not see candidates' opinions on Israel and the Palestinians as important when choosing who to vote for.