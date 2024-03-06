Republican Jewish Coalition endorses Donald Trump, calls him 'most pro-Israel' president

The Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed Donald Trump on Wednesday an hour after South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign.

RJC released a video in which they called Trump the most pro-Israel president in history.

"Today, in the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack, support for the Jewish community and the State of Israel is more important than ever. Donald J. Trump is the trusted friend we need in these perilous times," RJC said in a statement.

RJC said Trump will be the president of "prosperity, security, and peace through strength."

"The world is on fire, from the Middle East to Europe to the Indo-Pacific. Our southern border is an unmitigated catastrophe as hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants flood into the country. American cities and law enforcement are overwhelmed by skyrocketing crime, as the rate of antisemitic hate crimes continues to break record highs," RJC said. US President Donald Trump places a note in the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017. (credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)

RJC says Biden has 'failed miserably'

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have failed miserably, RJC said, and that Biden cannot be trusted on issues regarding Israel.

The statement called out Biden's reversal of the Pompeo Doctrine and Biden's call for a two-state solution.

"In these dangerous times for the Jewish state, Biden’s lousy record stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s historic policy accomplishments, which strengthened the US-Israel relationship, including: the Abraham Accords peace agreements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the strategic Golan Heights," the statement said.

The RJC said it stands with Trump as he "renews American leadership and strength on the world stage."