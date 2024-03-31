Gaza must receive the 'Hiroshima and Nagasaki' treatment, US congressman says

Tim Walberg also linked Iran and Russia to Hamas's war effort and added, "probably North Korea and China's in there too."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A cloud is seen over Hiroshima made by the firestorm formed following the dropping of the Little Boy atomic bomb on the Japanese city in what is the first use of nuclear weapons in war, on August 6, 1945. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
US Congressman Tim Walberg (R) received condemnation for calling for Gaza to be treated like "Hiroshima and Nagasaki" in a video posted to X on Saturday.

In the video, Walberg is heard discussing his position on humanitarian aid and Gaza, saying that US aid to Israel should not be diverted to help Gaza.

In response to a question on the new humanitarian port being built off Gaza, he says that the US "shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid" and that he prefers money to be spent on providing aid to Israel to help defeat Hamas.

Walberg then clarifies that "It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick."

He also linked Iran and Russia to Hamas's war effort and added, "Probably North Korea and China's in there too."

US Representative Tim Walberg (Center), April 23, 2015. (credit: US Department of Labor)
Round condemnation

Walberg's comments were roundly condemned by fellow members of Congress, including fellow Michigan Representative Daniel Kildee (D), who posted to X, calling the comments " horrific & shocking" and calling his position on humanitarian aid "indefensible."

Another Michigan Representative, Elissa Slotkin (D), called the comments "reprehensible" and said that they were in particularly poor taste as he is both an elected official and an ordained pastor.

The comments were also condemned by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who called it a "clear call for genocide."

A spokesperson for Walberg’s office did not immediately respond to a request by the Guardian for comment Saturday.



