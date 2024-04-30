Democrats plan to have Donald Trump ‘murdered in jail,’ claims congresswoman

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly claimed that members of the Democratic Party were conspiring to have former US President and Presidential hopeful Donald Trump “murdered in jail,” according to media reports from last week.

Speaking to Infowars’s Alex Jones, Greene claimed that all four criminal cases being pursued against Trump were the results of efforts made by his political rivals.

Trump is or was a defendant in four cases, including an ongoing trial where he was accused and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts relating to alleged hush money payments.

Greene further claimed that his rivals were attempting to remove Trump’s presidential Secret Service detail, so that they could easier accomplish their goal of murdering him.

Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson, the former chairman of the House January 6 Select Committee, recommended in early April a bill which would see Secret Service protections removed from former government officials convicted of a felony. Given Trump’s current legal woes, a conviction could place him under this category. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends a press conference alongside fellow Republicans following the passage of the Secure the Border Act, HR-2, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The ’DISGRACED Act’ was signed by eight other Democratic representatives, according to the Independent.

“They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life so that he dies in jail,” Greene told Jones. “And they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly. This is how serious they are.”

“Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee - even a former President,” Rep Thompson said in a statement in April. “Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.”

Greene's history of bold statements

In February, Greene reportedly made similar claims. In a post on X, the congresswoman wrote “Biden’s [Department of Justice] is trying to put [President] Trump in prison for the rest of his life which would be a death sentence.”

Greene was also one of the many parties who claimed, while later admitting to having no evidence of the claim, that Biden had won the election via fraud.

Greene also shared a video in 2018 repeating the antisemitic claim that “Zionist supremacists” are conspiring to flood Europe with migrants in order to replace the white populations there; a popular far right conspiracy known as 'The Great Replacement.'