Republicans to bring ICC bill to floor Tuesday, Netanyahu address remains unscheduled

House Republicans are expected to pass legislation Tuesday sanctioning the ICC for its criminal charges against Israeli leaders, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The legislation will apply visa restrictions and economic sanctions to anyone at the ICC trying to "investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute" protected persons including US allies, Johnson said.

"We cannot allow this to stand," Johnson said. "If the ICC was allowed to do this and go after the leaders of countries whose actions they disagree with, why would they not come after America? Why wouldn't they issue arrest warrants for the next president of the United States or any of our defense officials?"

Last week, the White House came out against imposing sanctions on the ICC after Secretary of State Antony Blinken initially expressed interest.

"We obviously don't believe the ICC has jurisdiction and certainly don't support these warrants, and we've said that before. We don't believe, though, that sanctioning the ICC is the answer," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said last week. US HOUSE of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson holds a news conference on Capitol Hill, last month. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Johnson said he hopes President Biden listens to other Democrats who are denouncing the ICC and calling for actions.

"President Biden ought to recognize the danger of letting them pursue these illegitimate investigations, and they need to sanction the ICC in response to that," Johnson added.

Johnson did not say when this week the legislation will be brought to the floor.

The speaker also did not provide any further update on the timing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, though he acknowledged the partisan reaction to Netanyahu's invitation.

House and Senate leaders formally invited Netanyahu to congress

Last Friday the leaders of both the House and Senate - Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries - formally invited Netanyahu to speak to Congress some time within the next eight weeks.

It's important for both parties to hear directly from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he gives his historic fourth address before Congress, he said.

"I pray, hope and expect that most of the members of the House, of both parties, and the Senate will join us for this historic address," Johnson said. "We need to hear his take and his account of what's happening, and I think it'll be a very important thing. We need to show bipartisan support for our closest ally in the Middle East."

Johnson responded to comments from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who said he'd boycott Netanyahu's address.

"So be it," Johnson said, accusing Sanders of parroting talking points from Hamas and the Ayatollah in Iran.

"This is a time to choose sides. If Bernie Sanders wants to side with the terrorists, then so be it," he said. "If other Democrats want to do that it's on them."