Uncommitted delegates at DNC say Harris risks losing states unless there's changes in Israel policy

Uncommitted delegates representing more than 800,000 Americans across the country who cast protest votes against then-candidate President Biden for his military support of Israel are looking to Vice President Harris this week at the Democratic National Convention to articulate her Israel and Gaza policy and vocalize a commitment to preventing major loss of Palestinian life with American-funded weapons.

Pro-Palestinian protests began in Chicago on Sunday night ahead of the DNC's official kickoff on Monday with more than 1,000 demonstrators marching through the city streets. More than 40,000 protestors are expected outside of the convention on Monday where Biden will take the main stage in prime time.

An estimated 2k-5k Pro-Palestinian protestors at Union Park in Chicago. In about 1.5 hours they'll begin their 1 mile march to the DNC at the United Center. They want the U.S. to stop sending money and weapons to Israel. pic.twitter.com/LR5FMnGBex — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) August 19, 2024

"We need to know how the killing is going to be stopped and ensure that the discussion is not swept under the rug," Abbas Alawieh, a Michigan delegate and leader of the Uncommitted Movement, told reporters at a news conference on Monday from the DNC.

Harris also needs to proactively tell voters how her plan will differentiate herself from former President Donald Trump, who is signaling that he would support the full annexation of the West Bank, Alawieh added.

"Vice President Harris, as Donald Trump is planning on quelling pro-Palestinian activism, and in some cases, criminalizing pro-Palestinian activism, including pro-Palestinian protesters, what would be your plan?" Alawieh asked. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Ilinois, U.S., August 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Alawieh continued, saying for the delegates to go back to uncommitted voters in their communities and urge them to vote for Harris, they need the Vice President to "clearly state what her plan will be to stop the flow of weapons to the Israeli military that is being used to kill civilians."

"We want to be able to go back to our communities and say, 'Hey, look, we made requests. Here's what we've gotten,'" Jeremiah Ellison, an Uncommitted Delegate from Minnesota, said. "And the hope is that we can come out of the DNC excited to go defeat Trump in November. But we cannot do that at the expense of lives in Gaza."

Ellison added the uncommitted delegates are not the only ones who think there should be an arms embargo, and they're asking for all delegates, committed or not, to join the call for an arms embargo.

Alawieh said if Harris comes out and supports a policy that stops sending Israel weapons that are being used to kill civilians, then the uncommitted delegates will mobilize for her election as it's clear how important it is to beat Trump.

"It's also clear that in order for us to have credibility, going back and mobilizing the voters working Gaza as a top policy issue, we need the Vice President to tell us what her plan is for this," Alawieh said. "Absent that, we won't have the credibility to go back and tell those voters an affirmative message that embraces Vice President Harris's plan because we don't know what her plan is."

Alawieh said the difference would be continuing to do the work they're doing now, which is educating their communities about the dangers of Trump while pressuring the Biden-Harris administration to stop the killing of civilians, to educating their communities about how dangerous Trump is and also about how Harris plans to stop the killing of the people they love.

Layla Elabed, Rep. Rashida Talib's sister, co-chair of the Uncommitted Movement, and a Michigan delegate, said this messaging is crucial for Harris to the 101,000 Democratic voters in Michigan.

"Yes, I think that she's at risk of losing key swing states, especially in states like Michigan, where we have the largest concentration of Arab Americans and Muslim Americans, people who know firsthand the effects and the impact of American funded bombing," Elabed said.

Behind the Uncommitted Movement

While the activists behind the Uncommitted Movement are pushing for a major policy overhaul to enact an arms embargo for Israel, they are not naive to Harris's opposition to an arms embargo.

"Saying the Vice President doesn't support an arms embargo is like saying the sky is blue," Alawieh said. "Unfortunately, that has been standing in the United States government policy for decades. We want that to change."

Alawieh said the uncommitted delegates advocated strongly for an arms embargo and permanent ceasefire during the party's process writing its official platform.

The language the uncommitted delegates advocated for wasn't really incorporated, Alawieh said, though there's some helpful language.

"We know that the DNC platform specifically highlights the equal value of Israeli and Palestinian lives. We want to make sure that that value is reflected from the main DNC stage," Alawieh said, noting another demand of the Uncommitted Movement is for Palestinian Americans to be featured on the convention's main stage.

For the first time in DNC history on Monday, Elabed said there will be a panel discussing Palestinian human rights with Palestinian, Arab American as well as Jewish participants.

"That is one step in the right direction, to recognize the pain and suffering caused by our US policy decisions. But it is not enough," she said. "We continue to demand that the DNC allow speaking time for a Palestinian American from the main stage and that the policy changes, saves lives, and ends the occupation of Palestinians."

"Not another bomb. This is our fight for the soul of the Democratic Party," Elabed added.