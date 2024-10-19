Harris tells voters Sinwar’s death is opportunity to bring hostages home

Vice President Kamala Harris is making a hard push on the campaign trail in battleground Michigan on Friday where the Biden administration faces heavy opposition to its support of Israel in its war against Hamas from the state’s high Arab population.

'We have to end this war'

Earlier this week, the Arab American Political Action Committee said it would not endorse Harris or former President Donald Trump over their “blind support” for Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Harris was asked about her message to opposition voters across Michigan before a campaign event late Friday afternoon.

“First of all, we have got to end this war,” Harris said. “I think that what has happened now is the killing of Sinwar creates an opportunity for us to end this war and bring the hostages home.”