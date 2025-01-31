New resolution calls for US, Israel to 'keep all options' on the table to counter nuclear Iran

The US, Israel and their allies should keep "all options" on the table in order to counter and contain the threat from a nuclear-armed Iranian regime, according to a resolution introduced this week by members of the United States House and Senate.

Iran-hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) led the resolution along with Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Katie Britt (R-AL) and Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Mike Lawler (R-NY).

In a statement, Graham said the resolution does not authorize the use of military force but establishes "the truth regarding Iran's nuclear intentions and capability."

The resolution affirms that Iran's continued pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability is "a credible threat" to the US and an "existential threat" to Israel and other allies and partners in the Middle East.

US demands Iran cease threatening national security

It also demands Iran to cease engaging in "any and all activities" that threaten the national security interests of the US, Israel and its allies. US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gives a statement to the press, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during Friday's press briefing for further details on President Trump's Iran policy. She regurgitated Trump's threat of causing "hell to pay" against Iran and its proxies should the ceasefire and hostage release deal not come to an agreement. Leavitt did not go into detail about how the Trump administration plans to thwart a nuclear Iran.

"This resolution sends an unmistakable message: all options are on the table to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran," Fetterman said in the statement.

In the statement, Britt said peace is achieved through strength, the tagline of Trump's foreign policy agenda.