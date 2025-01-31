Hamas never lost control of Gaza, sees releasing hostages as victory, former IDF official says

Dr. Michael Milstein, former head of the Palestinian area in the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, told KAN that Hamas had "never actually lost control of the Gaza Strip" in a Friday interview.

"This is what they wanted," he added. "In a distorted way, from their perspective, they are presenting their humanity to the international community," he added, regarding their public process of releasing the hostages. He clarified that the terrorist organization sees its events of releasing hostages as one that illustrates victory. "This is our enemy. What seems crazy to us - in their view, is acceptable," he said.

Milstein made this statement in reaction to the releases of Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses when they were transferred to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis. They were surrounded by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, along with masses of Gazan civilians during their release.

During the hostages' release, Hamas, who regularly dress as civilians during combat, were wearing their uniforms and paraded through the streets in a show of force.

Milstein also warned that in the West Bank, "Hamas is getting stronger while the Palestinian Authority is getting weaker. There are people there who are motivated to harm us." He also said that it's "pointless" to even consider the PA moving into the Gaza Strip. Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza ahead of the hostage release. January 30, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

"It is beyond its powers. In Jenin, it was unable to restore order," he said, but he also noted his belief that there are currently "no better alternatives" to the PA.

Trump's position in this predicament

The former IDF intelligence official also told KAN that Israel "should be smart" and not stand by US President Donald Trump's idea to transfer residents of the Gaza Strip to other Arab countries, saying that it would be unwise for Israel to "put public pressure on the Arab world," adding that he "does not know anyone in Jordan, Egypt or among the Palestinians" who would agree to Trump's plan."

He also warned that Israel's relationship with the Arab world could be impacted negatively due to Israelis' support for the US President.

Hamas remains a threat and a problem

Earlier this month, before the ceasefire came into effect, Yoni Ben Menachem, a Middle Eastern affairs expert from Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, told The Media Line that an estimated 40% of tunnels constructed by Hamas still remain intact in the Palestinian enclave.

For Israel to locate and destroy the remaining tunnels "requires a very big operation and a massive amount of explosives that Israel currently does not possess," Menachem added. He also told the Media Line three weeks later, when the ceasefire and hostage deal had already gone into effect, that "Hamas is rebuilding, and it's possible they'll try to maintain control of Gaza. With the ceasefire, Hamas can do whatever it wants, and it has survived militarily."

In the same report, Tel Aviv University vice rector and Middle Eastern studies expert Prof. Eyal Zisser said, “If Hamas continues to exist, achieving peace will be very difficult. But the real question isn’t whether Hamas will survive—it’s whether there is an alternative to Hamas."

Keren Setton/The Media Line and Nathan Klabin/The Media Line contributed to this report.