A new survey found that 48% of American voters think the United States is “too supportive” of Israel, the highest since the pollster started asking the question in 2017.

The survey published Wednesday by Quinnipiac University also found that 60% of respondents reported that military intervention in Iran was “not worth it,” as opposed to 34% of voters who said it was “worth it.”

The number of respondents who think the US support of Israel is about right is 38%, while just 7% think the US is not supportive enough of Israel, the poll found.

Broken down by party, 66% of Democrats think the US is too supportive of Israel, while 9% think it is not supportive enough, and 18% think US support for Israel is about right.

Among Republicans, 20% think the US is too supportive of Israel, 69% think American support for Israel is “about right,” and 6% think the US is not supportive enough.

People fill out ballots as a poll worker makes a phone call on Election Day for the midterm primary on June 9, 2026 at Dreher High School in Columbia, South Carolina. (credit: SEAN RAYFORD/GETTY IMAGES)

48% say US too supportive of Israel, anti-Israel Democrats sweep NY primary races

Among independent voters, 55% think the US is too supportive of Israel, 34% think US support for Israel is about right, and 7% think the US is not supportive enough.

The poll data were released one day after three Democrats critical of Israel swept their House primary races in New York City, and in races around the country, even some reliably pro-Israel Democratic candidates distanced themselves from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

A survey last year by Gallup found dwindling support for Israel among Democrats, as well as waning support among Republicans.

Still, the party divide was also in sharp evidence in the latest poll. In responses to the question about whether the Iran war was “worth it”, Democrats disfavored military action in Iran at 93% and independents at 66%, while 75% of Republicans surveyed thought it was “worth it.”

Given a list of 10 issues and asked which, if any, they considered priorities in their decision-making process in the election for the US House of Representatives, 41% of voters cited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, above AI data centers (38%) and Donald Trump (38%). The high cost of living (70%) and health care (59%) topped the list.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from June 18 to 22, and includes responses from 1,165 self-identified registered voters.

The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.

Among those surveyed, 48% said they had an unfavorable view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Twenty percent said they had a favorable opinion, and 30% “haven’t heard enough” about him.

“Netanyahu gets poor marks from American voters as their appetite for supporting Israel wanes, with the share of voters who think the US is too supportive of Israel hitting a new high,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy wrote in the report.

Voters were also asked about their views on the June 17 memorandum of understanding with Iran, which begins a 60-day negotiation period that does not outline an end to Iran’s nuclear program.

“After months of diplomatic fits and starts, global economic repercussions and a broad loss of life in the region, a majority of voters make their feelings clear: the Iran war was a bad idea,” Malloy wrote.