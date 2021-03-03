The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Biden sends letter to The Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv

"I am proud that Israel has no greater friend then the United States," he said.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 3, 2021 04:30
US President Joe Biden returns a salute while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, February 19, 2021. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden returns a salute while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, February 19, 2021.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory letter to The Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv to commemorate its reopening.
The letter, addressed to former US Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses, who also sits on the board for the museum, congratulates Moses on the reopening of the museum and praised the facility as a "necessary message in a time when so much seeks to divide us, and so many are struggling to connect."
"The Jewish people and their history have always held a special place in my heart," Biden wrote in his letter. "Over the course of my career, I have had the honor to meet and work with every Israeli Prime Minister since Golda Meir."
"I've been lucky to form friendships with, and to earn from, great Jewish leaders like Tom Lantos and Elie Wiesel. And all these experiences continue to shape me as President of the United States," Biden added.
The president spoke about the relationship between Israel and the US, noting that the two are "great partners, and the bond between our two countries remains unbreakable today, as it has been since 11 minutes after Israel's founding."
"I am proud that Israel has no greater friend then the United States," he said.
Discussing the concept of tikkun olam, Biden said that the concept represents the "commitment of the Jewish people to work towards the betterment of all humankind," adding that it is necessary to continue the tradition to ensure peace and security in the future for all.
The Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv held a virtual inauguration on February 21 commemorating the transformation of the 42-year-old museum, which will be anchored by an interactive 72,000 square-foot permanent exhibition.
Spearheaded by the Museum’s Manhattan-based programmatic arm Beit Hatfutsot of America, the global inauguration celebrated the museum’s rebirth, newly named “Anu” — Hebrew for “we.”
Spanning over a decade of planning and execution, the re-envisioned role of the museum uses innovative film and interactive technologies to tell the story of the Jewish people across four wings of exhibition space.
Haley Cohen contributed to this report.


Tags Tel Aviv museum Joe Biden Museum of the Jewish People
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by