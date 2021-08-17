The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Blinken: Poland must ‘provide justice’ for Holocaust victims

Blinken also commented on a Polish law that would severely curb independent media by prohibiting foreign investments in them.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 17, 2021 09:29
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi, India July 28, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi, India July 28, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Poland must find a way to justly compensate for property confiscated from victims of the Holocaust, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday night, in response to Poland’s new law making restitution nearly impossible.
“We deeply regret the adoption of these amendments,” Blinken said.
That law, which Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into effect on Saturday, is at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Poland, with both sides withdrawing their ambassadors. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said he and Blinken are coordinating their responses.
Blinken urged the Polish government “to consult with representatives of affected parties and to develop a clear, efficient, and effective legal procedure to resolve confiscated property claims and provide some measure of justice for victims. 
“In the absence of such a procedure, this legislation will harm all Polish citizens whose property was unjustly taken, including that of Polish Jews who were victims of the Holocaust,” he added.
Blinken also commented on a Polish law that would severely curb independent media by prohibiting foreign investments in them, saying that Duda should act on the values of “freedom of expression and sanctity of contracts” with regards to that legislation.
Lapid thanked Blinken "for standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel against the Polish law," in a tweet on Tuesday.
On Monday, Poland officially recalled its ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski until further notice, in response to Israel calling back its head of embassy from Warsaw.
About 3,000,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis, making up about 90% of Polish Jewry.
Polish Communist authorities confiscated property across the country in the 1940s and 1950s, including property that had been owned by Jews before World War II. Some of the property had been seized illegally and could theoretically be reclaimed through Polish courts.
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
However, the new law would not allow such proceedings to take place if 30 years have passed since the property was confiscated. Legal proceedings that have already begun, over 30 years after the confiscation, will be dismissed once the law comes into force. The fall of communism in Poland took place 32 years ago.
Lapid called the new law "immoral, antisemitic” on Saturday.
"We will not tolerate contempt for the memory of those who perished and for the memory of the Holocaust," he warned.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and several other cabinet ministers weighed in against the law, as well.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that “Israel’s decision to lower the rank of the diplomatic representation in Warsaw is groundless and irresponsible, and the words of [Foreign Minister Yair Lapid] arouse outrage of every honest person.”
“No one who knows the truth about the Holocaust and the suffering of Poland during World War II can agree to such a way of conducting politics,” he added. 
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday: "Unfortunately, Warsaw does not preserve the memory of either the victims or the liberators, which we have been talking about for a long time."
Poland and Russia have been engaged in a years-long dispute over the memory of victims of World War II, with each side arguing that the other was instrumental in starting the war.


Tags Holocaust poland israel poland poland israel Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by