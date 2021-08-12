The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blinken: US is 'deeply concerned' about Poland's anti-restitution law

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that he urged Poland's President Duda not to sign the bill into law but rather refer the bill to Poland’s constitutional tribunal.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 12, 2021 04:04
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs to visit Israel and West Bank, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, US May 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEX BRANDON/POOL)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs to visit Israel and West Bank, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, US May 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEX BRANDON/POOL)
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that the US is “deeply concerned that Poland’s parliament passed legislation today severely restricting the process for Holocaust survivors and their families, as well as other Jewish and non-Jewish property owners, to obtain restitution for property wrongfully confiscated during Poland’s communist era.”
Earlier on Wednesday, The Polish parliament approved legislation designed to end claims for property restitution and compensation for property confiscated by the country’s Communist regime in the 1940s and 1950s, including that of Holocaust survivors.
Polish President Andrzej Duda now has 21 days to sign the legislation into law or veto it.
In July, the upper house of parliament, the Senate, moderated the original version of the law passed by the lower house, the Sejm, in June.
“We urge that President Duda not sign the bill into law or that, in line with the authority granted to him as President, he refer the bill to Poland’s constitutional tribunal,” Blinken said in a statement. He went on to say that a comprehensive law for resolving confiscated property claims is needed to provide some measure of justice for victims.
“Such a law would benefit many Polish citizens, as well as people who were forced to leave Poland during and after World War II and who subsequently became naturalized citizens of other countries,” he continued. “Until such a law is enacted, the pathway to compensation should not be closed for new claims or those pending decisions in administrative courts.”
“Poland is an important NATO Ally that understands the Transatlantic Alliance is based on mutual commitments to shared democratic values and prosperity,” Blinken added. “These pieces of legislation run counter to the principles and values for which modern, democratic nations stand. We urge the government of Poland to demonstrate its commitment to these shared principles not only in words, but also in deeds.”
On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the Speaker of the Sejm of Poland urging her to stop the advancement of the bill. Ted Deutch (FL-22), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Grace Meng (NY-06), Lee Zeldin (NY-01), and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (MD-05) signed the letter.
"Prior to the Second World War, Poland was home to Europe’s largest Jewish community – a community that was decimated during the Holocaust,” they wrote. “Property restitution for Holocaust survivors is about more than just money – it is an issue of morality, closure, acknowledgment of a horrific loss, and connection to a family and life that was brutally taken from them.”
"New, insurmountable legal conditions should not be imposed in 2021 that make it virtually impossible to recover their property or receive just compensation,” the letter reads.


Tags Holocaust poland Restitution Antony Blinken
